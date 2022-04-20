Should I wear 'bra' or not? Is wearing 'bra' essential for health or sagging breasts? Doctor explains

Dr. Tanaya, who calls her 'Millennial Doctor' addressed the notion that not wearing a bra might cause ptosis, or sagging of breasts, in a recent Instagram reel; take a look



There are various misconceptions about women's bodies and health that we frequently face. One common untruth about bras is that they are "essential" for breast health. Wearing a bra, on the other hand, is more of a personal preference than a health worry. Dr Tanaya, also known as Dr Cuterus on Instagram, debunked the misconception about bras.



Tanaya addressed the notion that not wearing a bra might cause ptosis, or sagging of the breasts, in a recent Instagram Reel. She claims that wearing or not wearing a bra has little effect on the health of the breasts and is more of a "fashion statement." (Watch her video here)



Even while many people believe the bra may make their breasts and nipples seem firm and perky, she adds that it is a personal choice in an Instagram video. However, wearing a bra while playing sports or gyming or running may be beneficial for women with big breasts, she added.



Dr. Tanaya further stated that it is up to the individual whether or not to wear a bra. “Not wearing a bra will not make your boobs droopy or saggy.” She further stated that wearing black bras and underwired bras will not cause cancer.



Andrea Madrigrano, MD, a breast surgeon and associate professor of surgery at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, told Shape that back pain could be a problem for women with larger breasts. As a result, wearing a bra can help them with back discomfort and posture problems. Also Read: Feet care: Some practices that you should include in your everyday schedule