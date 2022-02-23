Queen Elizabeth death hoax: Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee says 'I trust my sources'

Hollywood entertainment website founder Jason Lee says he 'trusts' his sources after the Internet responds with memes and trolling to the portal's story headlined 'Queen Elizabeth has died'.

Queen Elizabeth is not dead; there is no official announcement on the same. However, a popular Hollywood entertainment website Hollywood Unlocked says otherwise.

Last night, they shared a post on their social media pages saying, "Sources close to the Royal Kingdom notified us exclusively that Queen Elizabeth has passed away." Also Read: England’s Queen Elizabeth down with COVID, mild symptoms

The post and the article went viral with a few minutes of posting. Soon many memes and jokes on social media as internet users rush to confirm the accuracy of the claims. Some started trolling the founder of the website, Jason Lee where the news was published.

Soon, Jason Lee, the founder of Hollywood Unlocked, shared a tweet saying that the information was correct. "We don’t post lies and I always stand by my sources. Waiting for an official statement from the palace," Jason Lee wrote.



Hollywood Unlocked mentioned that a source close to the Royal Kingdom notified them that Queen had passed away. Also, she was planning to attend the wedding of British Vogue editor Edward Enninful but was found dead.