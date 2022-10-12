Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Fasting tips for women to avoid health issues

    The fast is broken after the Karwa Chauth rituals are completed. It is best to feed yourself simply with easy-to-digest foods. Typically, women adhere to old traditions and customs, but modifying the rituals for a healthy body is always a good idea.

    This year Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 13. This is the time of year when married women fast from morning to night, offering their prayers to the lord moon for their husbands' longevity, prosperity and health. On the other hand, fasting can have its drawbacks. When we fast for an extended period, our bodies experience numerous complications. While women usually follow the rituals and traditions of the day, it is recommended that they modify the rituals slightly to ensure their health is not affected.

    Men nowadays fast for the sake of their wives and their health. The fast is broken after the Karwa Chauth rituals are completed. We have compiled a few tips on how to break the fast healthily to ensure that you don't end up eating things that can affect your health, 

    1) Hydration: Hydrating your body is a must. Long periods of fasting deplete the body's water reserves. As a result, it is essential to break the fast by sipping small amounts of water and then rehydrating the body so that it is ready to digest food again. Remember to sip your water instead of gulping it.

    2) Juices: After a prolonged fast, unsweetened fruit juice or coconut water are good options, as direct fruit adds too much fibre to the body. The natural sugars in them replenish the body's lost energy throughout the day and are also high in electrolytes.

    3) Lemon water is also an excellent choice for preparing the fasting body to accept food after a long fasting period. It also replenishes the body's lost nutrients due to its antioxidant content.

    4) Soups: Homemade vegetable soups are also healthy for providing the body with the necessary nutrients.

    5) Fermented food: Fermented foods like curd should come next on the list because they benefit the gut.

    6) Nuts: When it comes to breaking a fast, flavoured, roasted, or salted nuts are ideal. Because they are high in calories and healthy fats, a handful is enough to revitalise the body. Furthermore, the riboflavin, zinc, magnesium, and other nutrients in these nuts supplement the body's lost nutrients.

    7) On acidity: To avoid acidity, avoid sugarily, fried, and processed foods when breaking the fast. For the temptations, jaggery or dark chocolate can be substituted for sugary sweets. In addition, homemade meals with fewer spices are better for the digestive system.

