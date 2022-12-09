Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jaggery to Bajra, 6 winter superfoods to add to your diet

    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Chilly winter weather affects more than just your wardrobe and heating bill. Your body also experiences energy levels, metabolism, and food preferences changes. Here are some food you should include in your diet during winter. 

    As there is a change in season, as nature is the best healer, we must turn to nature and look at what it has to offer us; it prepares us for the upcoming season. The food we intake plays a vital role in the effects of seasonal changes with minimal health issues. Our grandparents changed their food intake from winter to summer and monsoon. They start to prepare cooling foods that suit summer and warm foods that fit the cold season. As the temperatures dip in winter, we naturally move towards warming foods for thermoregulation, immunity booster, keeping inflammation low, maintaining supple and nourished hair moisturized skin to avoid sneezing, asthma, and blocked noses. Here are some highly recommended food this winter to stock up.

    Fresh Turmeric Root: It is an anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, anti-viral, anti-fungal, and warming spice that helps your immune system. Have one teaspoon of this, along with lemon and salt. 

    Jaggery: This healthy alternative to sugar is filled with immense warming properties rich in iron; for anaemia. In winter, iron is vital, as it helps in binding oxygen to RBCs. The iron levels are low, and oxygen availability in the body is colder. Jaggery also helps clean your lungs and can help people living in high pollution and winter smoke zones. 

    Bajra: Winter is the best time to enjoy a delicious meal made out of bajra. This grain is rich in fibre and increases blood circulation in your body. One can make laddoos, rotis, crackers, or even khichdi. If your gut health is okay, it is best to use some winter grains such as bajra, ragi, maize, etc.

    Root vegetables: Nature provides us with some root vegetables this time of the year for an excellent reason. Root vegetables are a rich source of fibre, beta carotene, manganese and magnesium, and most of the B antioxidants and vitamins like yams, sweet potatoes, beets, carrots and turnips. 

    Ghee: Ethically and purely sourced, A2 ghee is fat that can be digested easily and can generate instant energy and heat to keep your body warm. A moderated consumption of ghee can also help keep skin from getting dry and flaky. Switch over to ghee as a cooking medium, or add it to your roti, rice, or khichdi during winter. 

    Amla: The humble Indian gooseberry is filled with vitamin C, immunity-boosting, which helps keep infections away. You can also have amla in the form of murabba, candies, chutneys, pickles, or juice, or eat as is with some black pepper powder.

