    Celebrate Diwali in Goa; get yourself rejuvenated with relaxing vacation this long weekend

    First Published Oct 16, 2022, 1:52 PM IST

    To celebrate and enjoy the grand occasion of Diwali to the fullest, Goa is the best place you can visit and is at the top of everyone's travel destinations. Here is a list of places you should visit to make your Goa trip the best.

    Image: Getty Images

    Diwali long weekend is the best time you can plan a vacation with your friends or family. To celebrate and enjoy the occasion to the fullest, Goa is the best place you can visit and is on everyone's search lists. It is India's number one tourism destination because of its sun-kissed beaches, countless sea colours, significant vegetation, fantastic food and drinks, and various places to chill. Here are some sites, activities, and experiences you should not miss on your visit to Goa. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Beach fun:  When you think about Goa, you will think about beautiful beaches. Exploring Goa's magnificent and gorgeous beaches and indulging yourself in sunbathing, water sports, sundown parties, and so many more activities are one of the best things to do in Goa. By adding Baga Beach, Anjuna Beach, Calangute Beach, Palolem Beach and Agonda Beach to your list, you can make your visit a rejuvenating one.

    Image: Getty Images

    Water sports: Goa's beaches are a sanctuary for thrill and adventure seekers. You may let your inner explorer go by participating in various water activities in numerous locations in Goa. Water Skiing, Scuba Diving and Windsurfing are among the most popular water sports here. Trying them out will surely be a memorable visit to goa. 

     

     

     

    Image: Getty Images

    Dine like a local: It is claimed that the best way to learn about a place is through its cuisine. When you visit Goa, you may treat your taste buds to a variety of seafood, Goan delicacies, and other delights. This will help you experience the local way of living in Goa. The food in Goa is truly a delight and will bring a blast of flavour to your mouth.

    Image: Getty Images

    Casino: Do not miss Goa's casinos if you visit here this Diwali. Most of them are floating casinos located in the state capital Panaji, where you may immerse yourself in a world of games, entertainment, and enjoyment. This can be a fantastic way to celebrate Diwali in Goa and will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Some of the casinos you can visit here are Casino pride, Majestic pride and many more.  

    Image: Getty Images

    Clubbing: Tough FOMO kicks in when you are in Goa, and you have not made the most out of its nightclubs. Nightclubs or pubs are super fun, where you may chill with your favourite drink and loved ones. Baga in Goa is the place you can go for clubbing. The biggest music festival Sunburn is celebrated here, which will be a fabulous experience for you.  

    Image: Getty Images

    Goa's majestic forts: Goa has many magnificent forts representing the spectacular architectural brilliance of its glorious history. But, above all, the forts in Goa also provide breathtaking views of the landscape around it. You must visit the famous Fort Aguada and Chapora Fort if you're visiting Goa. Your visit to goa will not only be relaxing, but it can also be an educational one. 

