Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Fans to be allowed inside the stadium for final

    First Published Mar 12, 2022, 5:21 PM IST

    The ISL 2021-22 final will be played on March 20 in Fatorda (Goa). While the fans were barred from attending matches this season, they will be allowed to witness the final.

    In what comes as a great piece of news for football fans in India, they will be allowed inside the venue for the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). The development will happen for the final that will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on March 20. The entire season was played behind closed doors, including the semis.

    Tickets are now available on BookMyShow.com, allowing spectators to witness and experience the ‘Final for the Fans’. The ISL will showcase its top two teams in the ISL Final to be held on Sunday, March 20, at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. It will no doubt be a highly anticipated and emotionally-charged packed house as ISL fans are welcomed back to the stadium after two long years.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Semi-final 1) - Sahal goal gives KBFC upper hand vs JFC

    As part of the fan experience, spectators attending the Final will be able to claim a piece of ISL history with a commemorative ISL Digital Collectible of the Final Match Ball on offer to all ticket-holders. Three lucky fans in the stadium stand a chance to ride home a brand new Hero Glamour motorcycle through a contest - open to Indian residents aged 18 years or above.

    The Government of Goa has permitted 100% use of the seating capacity at the stadium. Under safety protocols at the stadium, attending fans need to be either fully vaccinated, with a minimum gap of 15 days from their last dose, or with a negative RT-PCR report within 24 hours at the time of entry. Wearing face masks at all times will be compulsory.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Super League, ISL metaverse gets more extensive with Moments collection-ayh

    ISL metaverse gets more extensive with 'Moments' collection

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan re-signs Sandesh Jhingan after short spell in Croatia, HNK Sibenik-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan re-signs Sandesh Jhingan after short spell in Croatia

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Mario Rivera joins SC East Bengal (SCEB) as new head coach-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mario Rivera joins SC East Bengal as new head coach

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan ropes in Juan Ferrando as new head coach-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan ropes in Juan Ferrando as new head coach

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan releases Antonio Lopez Habas as head coach after 4-game winless streak-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan releases Antonio Lopez Habas as head coach after 4-game winless streak

    Recent Stories

    Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru unites India with Caribbean nations to save soil-dnm

    Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru unites India with Caribbean nations to save soil

    Adhir Chowdhury slams Mamata Banerjee over her remark on Congress calls her mad person gcw

    Adhir Chowdhury slams Mamata Banerjee over her remark on Congress, calls her 'mad person'

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB announces Faf du Plessis as new skipper-ayh

    IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore announces Faf du Plessis as new skipper

    Sanctions could cause International Space Station to crash, warns Russia-dnm

    Sanctions could cause International Space Station to crash, warns Russia

    Accidental India missile launch: Pakistan makes 7 demands

    'Accidental' Indian missile launch: Pakistan makes 7 demands

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC is a young team, coming from far away - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC is a young team, coming from far away - Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Why JFC is forced to play in the shortest turnaround and games - Owen Coyle on KBFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Why JFC is forced to play in the shortest turnaround and games? - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Semi-final 1), Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Sahal Abdul Samad goal gives KBFC upper hand vs JFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Semi-final 1): Sahal goal gives KBFC upper hand vs JFC

    Video Icon
    Exclusive The European desis offering their sewa at the Poland border gcw

    Exclusive: The European ‘desis’ offering their ‘sewa’ at the Poland border

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22 semi-final, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on HFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: In football, you have to focus on a lot of details - Ferrando

    Video Icon