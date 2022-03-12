ISL 2021-22: Fans to be allowed inside the stadium for final

The ISL 2021-22 final will be played on March 20 in Fatorda (Goa). While the fans were barred from attending matches this season, they will be allowed to witness the final.

In what comes as a great piece of news for football fans in India, they will be allowed inside the venue for the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). The development will happen for the final that will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on March 20. The entire season was played behind closed doors, including the semis.

Tickets are now available on BookMyShow.com, allowing spectators to witness and experience the 'Final for the Fans'. The ISL will showcase its top two teams in the ISL Final to be held on Sunday, March 20, at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. It will no doubt be a highly anticipated and emotionally-charged packed house as ISL fans are welcomed back to the stadium after two long years.

As part of the fan experience, spectators attending the Final will be able to claim a piece of ISL history with a commemorative ISL Digital Collectible of the Final Match Ball on offer to all ticket-holders. Three lucky fans in the stadium stand a chance to ride home a brand new Hero Glamour motorcycle through a contest - open to Indian residents aged 18 years or above.