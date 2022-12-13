ISL 2022-23: Exhilarating action, tumbling records headline Matchweek 10 amidst goal-fest
ISL 2022-23 produced some stimulating performances during Matchweek 10 of the event, which also witnessed records tumbling. Here are four of them to watch out for.
Image credit: FSDL
Twenty-one goals were scored during the 2022-23 Indian Super League’s (ISL’s) Matchweek 10 - the highest in one Matchweek this season. Ten were scored in a match featuring NorthEast United (NEUFC) and former two-time champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC), while Kerala Blasters (KBFC) and former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) played out a 3-2 scrap to close off the week. Abdenasser El Khayati set a new ISL record for goal contributions, while the Blasters set a club record for consecutive conquests. In the meantime, defending champion Hyderabad FC (HFC) quietly reclaimed the top spot, while FC Goa (FCG) snapped Odisha FC’s (OFC’s) winning streak.
El Khayati fires a fifer to spoil Vincenzo Annese’s welcome party
Annese took charge as head coach of NEUFC this past week, and his first challenge turned into a night to forget. As they went down to CFC, the latter won 7-3. It was the ISL’s second highest-scoring encounter in history, behind OFC’s 6-5 win over East Bengal (EBFC) two seasons ago.
El Khayati played a direct role in five of the seven goals the Marina Machans scored- a new ISL record for individual goal contributions in a game. The midfielder now sits at the top of the ISL goal-scoring chart this season and has 11 goal contributions in six matches.
Image credit: FSDL
It’s five on the trot – KBFC continues dream streak
After having just a win from four games, KBFC was languishing in the bottom half of the table. But, ever since, Ivan’s boys have been on a dream run, besting five successive contests, with the recent one coming this week versus BFC. It is the longest winning streak the Blasters have been on in the ISL.
Image credit: FSDL
Youngsters power HFC to the top again
After yielding two straight contests in the ISL, HFC has bounced back with two consecutive victories to return to the top of the table after a comfortable 2-0 success. Former champion Mumbai City (MCFC) didn’t play this week and has a game in hand to retake the top spot.
It was the youngsters of HFC who led the three points. Twenty-four-year-old Mohammad Yasir scored his third season goal before 25-year-old Javier Siverio wrapped it up with his second of the season.
Image credit: FSDL
ATK Mohun Bagan advance with a thriller
Hugo Boumous scored a melodramatic 91st-minute winner versus Jamshedpur FC (JFC) to hand ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) its third straight triumph. The Mariners gave JFC its sixth consecutive beating of the season and are now just three points off the top with a game in hand.