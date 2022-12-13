ISL 2022-23: Exhilarating action, tumbling records headline Matchweek 10 amidst goal-fest

ISL 2022-23 produced some stimulating performances during Matchweek 10 of the event, which also witnessed records tumbling. Here are four of them to watch out for.

Twenty-one goals were scored during the 2022-23 Indian Super League’s (ISL’s) Matchweek 10 - the highest in one Matchweek this season. Ten were scored in a match featuring NorthEast United (NEUFC) and former two-time champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC), while Kerala Blasters (KBFC) and former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) played out a 3-2 scrap to close off the week. Abdenasser El Khayati set a new ISL record for goal contributions, while the Blasters set a club record for consecutive conquests. In the meantime, defending champion Hyderabad FC (HFC) quietly reclaimed the top spot, while FC Goa (FCG) snapped Odisha FC’s (OFC’s) winning streak.

El Khayati fires a fifer to spoil Vincenzo Annese’s welcome party

Annese took charge as head coach of NEUFC this past week, and his first challenge turned into a night to forget. As they went down to CFC, the latter won 7-3. It was the ISL’s second highest-scoring encounter in history, behind OFC’s 6-5 win over East Bengal (EBFC) two seasons ago.

El Khayati played a direct role in five of the seven goals the Marina Machans scored- a new ISL record for individual goal contributions in a game. The midfielder now sits at the top of the ISL goal-scoring chart this season and has 11 goal contributions in six matches.