    ISL 2022-23: Cleiton Silva uniquely stuns Kerala Blasters as East Bengal seals clinical win

    First Published Feb 4, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

    ISL 2022-23: Matchday 18 continued on Friday, as East Bengal was up against Kerala Blasters. Despite the visitors being the favourite, the hosts capitalised on the home advantage and won 1-0, thanks to Cleiton Silva's stunner.

    Image credit: FSDL

    East Bengal (EBFC) enlisted its first-ever success over Kerala Blasters (KBFC) in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) after Cleiton Silva scored the sole goal of the fixture at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday. The Brazilian knocked in the 77th minute as the Torch Bearers ensured only their second triumph on home soil this season. EBFC finished the match with ten men after Mobashir Rahman was sent off in the 94th.

    The hosts created four changes to their starting lineup. Ankit Mukherjee replaced the suspended Lalchungnunga, Sarthak Golui replaced Ivan Gonzalez in the defence, Alex Lima came in for Jordan O'Doherty in the midfield, and up-front, Jake Jervis debuted alongside Cleiton Silva, with Sumeet Passi dropping to the bench.

    Image credit: FSDL

    The visitors were content with their performance last week, as Ivan Vukomanovic fielded an unchanged XI, with new signing Danish Farooq on the bench. The match's opening chance came in the seventh when Adrian Luna battered a corner into the box, and Rahul KP's free header was rescued by Kamaljit and then kept off the line by Suhair VP.

    Image credit: FSDL

    In the next minute, Rahul had another possibility. This time, Diamantakos cut the ball across the box into his path, but the winger banged it wide. Three minutes from half-time, Mahesh Singh's cross from the left was flicked on towards Suhair at the far post by Jervis. The winger tapped the ball in, but the goal was called off after the offside flag was up against Suhair.

    Image credit: FSDL

    In the opening half's stoppage time, the EBFC players opposed a penalty moments after Karanjit Singh built an unexpected double save to deprive Cleiton Silva. Suhair's glancing header from the resultant corner went inches wide at the far post.

    (With inputs from PTI)

