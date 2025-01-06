West Bengal Weather LATEST update: Met office forecasts Rain, SNOWFALL in THESE places; Check

West Bengal continues to experience cold and foggy weather, with fluctuations in temperature due to a western disturbance. While South Bengal faces dense fog affecting visibility, North Bengal is likely to see rain and snowfall in hilly areas. The weather is set to turn colder midweek

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 6:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 6:30 PM IST

The cold and foggy weather continues across West Bengal due to the influence of a western disturbance. The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts a slight rise in temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, but winter is far from over. Temperatures are expected to drop again starting Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, requiring residents to keep their winter essentials handy

article_image2

South Bengal is expected to remain foggy, with no rainfall in the forecast. Visibility in several districts, including South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia, may drop below 50 meters due to dense fog over the next two days. Other districts in the region will also experience significant fog, impacting daily activities

article_image3

North Bengal is likely to experience rain and snowfall in some areas due to the western disturbance. The hilly districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong may see snowfall on Tuesday, while light rain is anticipated in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri. However, the weather in North Bengal is expected to turn dry by Wednesday

article_image4

Dense fog will also be prevalent in the plains of North Bengal, particularly in Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, North and South Dinajpur, and Malda districts. Visibility in these areas is expected to fall below 50 meters, potentially disrupting transportation and movement

