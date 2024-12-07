West Bengal: Trinamool's pre-poll surprise! Will Lakshmir Bhandar benefits be extended to men?

Will men also receive Lakshmir Bhandar benefits? What news did Trinamool give before the assembly elections?

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 3:52 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 3:52 PM IST

Lakshmir Bhandar started by providing a monthly allowance of 500 rupees. This project has become very popular in Bengal.

article_image2

Later, the state government increased the allowance by another 500 rupees. For general women, the money increased to 1000.

article_image3

And Scheduled Tribe women receive 1500 rupees per month. But is this allowance now being introduced for men?

article_image4

It is learned that a lot of money may increase in the Lakshmi Bhandar project before the assembly elections. General category women may get 1500 rupees and Scheduled Tribe women may get 2000 rupees.

article_image5

Along with that, the state government is also giving special gifts to men. Is this the master plan to win the assembly elections?

article_image6

No allowance plan for men has been announced by the state government yet. However, many are speculating that they might get good news before the assembly elections.

