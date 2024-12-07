West Bengal: Trinamool's pre-poll surprise! Will Lakshmir Bhandar benefits be extended to men?

Will men also receive Lakshmir Bhandar benefits? What news did Trinamool give before the assembly elections?

Lakshmir Bhandar started by providing a monthly allowance of 500 rupees. This project has become very popular in Bengal.

Later, the state government increased the allowance by another 500 rupees. For general women, the money increased to 1000.

And Scheduled Tribe women receive 1500 rupees per month. But is this allowance now being introduced for men?

It is learned that a lot of money may increase in the Lakshmi Bhandar project before the assembly elections. General category women may get 1500 rupees and Scheduled Tribe women may get 2000 rupees.

Along with that, the state government is also giving special gifts to men. Is this the master plan to win the assembly elections?

No allowance plan for men has been announced by the state government yet. However, many are speculating that they might get good news before the assembly elections.

