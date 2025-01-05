Weather LATEST update: Met office predicted HEAVY snowfall in THESE cities; Check here

Heavy snowfall is expected this week! Which cities will be covered in snow? The Meteorological Department explains

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 5, 2025, 6:38 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 5, 2025, 6:38 AM IST

Ladakh is likely to experience snowfall this week, while Jammu and Kashmir may see moderate snowfall with isolated thunderstorms

article_image2

Himachal Pradesh is also likely to experience scattered snowfall. Isolated rainfall is predicted for Punjab, Haryana, and the Nicobar Islands

article_image3

Dense fog is likely in Delhi, NCR, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Northeast India

article_image4

The current system bringing snowfall to the Western Himalayas is expected to persist until Sunday, weakening by Monday

article_image5

Rain and snow are forecast for Northeast India on Tuesday and are expected to continue until Wednesday

article_image6

Maximum temperatures will be below normal over East India and Uttar Pradesh during the weekend, extending to North and West India by Monday

article_image7

Meanwhile, below-normal minimum temperatures will prevail from Rajasthan eastward from Monday bringing temperatures down

article_image8

Dense to very dense fog is expected over North India during night and early morning hours until Monday

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru Karnataka weather update: Temperatures to dip amid cold wave, heavy fog expected check details gcw

Bengaluru, Karnataka weather update: Temperatures to dip amid cold wave, heavy fog expected | Check details

Caught on camera: Mumbai businessman, key witness in criminal case, shot dead by unknown assailant (WATCH) vkp

Caught on camera: Mumbai businessman, key witness in criminal case, shot dead by unknown assailant (WATCH)

CISF jawan shoots himself dead with his service weapon at Surat International Airport snt

Gujarat: CISF jawan shoots himself dead with his service weapon at Surat International Airport

Took jewellery sent back to India Mumbai woman accuses NRI husband of giving 'triple talaq' via video call snt

'Took jewellery, sent back to India': Mumbai woman accuses NRI husband of giving 'triple talaq' via video call

Amit Shah slams Kejriwal for building 'Sheesh Mahal', prioritizing luxury over public infrastructure (WATCH) snt

Amit Shah slams Kejriwal for building 'Sheesh Mahal', prioritizing luxury over public infrastructure (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Delhi Fog ALERT LATEST update: Met office issues yellow alert; visibility to reduce; Check HERE ATG

Delhi Fog ALERT LATEST update: Met office issues yellow alert; visibility to reduce; Check HERE

Deepika Padukone birthday: Check Fitness routine, diet of actress ATG

Deepika Padukone birthday: Check Fitness routine, diet of actress

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Met office predicts RAIN for THESE places; Check HERE ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Met office predicts RAIN for THESE places; Check HERE

Bengaluru Karnataka weather update: Temperatures to dip amid cold wave, heavy fog expected check details gcw

Bengaluru, Karnataka weather update: Temperatures to dip amid cold wave, heavy fog expected | Check details

Deepika Padukone Net Worth: Know assets, income and more of actress NTI

Deepika Padukone Net Worth: Know assets, income and more of actress

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon