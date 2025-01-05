Weather LATEST update: Met office predicted HEAVY snowfall in THESE cities; Check here

Heavy snowfall is expected this week! Which cities will be covered in snow? The Meteorological Department explains

Ladakh is likely to experience snowfall this week, while Jammu and Kashmir may see moderate snowfall with isolated thunderstorms

Himachal Pradesh is also likely to experience scattered snowfall. Isolated rainfall is predicted for Punjab, Haryana, and the Nicobar Islands

Dense fog is likely in Delhi, NCR, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Northeast India

The current system bringing snowfall to the Western Himalayas is expected to persist until Sunday, weakening by Monday

Rain and snow are forecast for Northeast India on Tuesday and are expected to continue until Wednesday

Maximum temperatures will be below normal over East India and Uttar Pradesh during the weekend, extending to North and West India by Monday

Meanwhile, below-normal minimum temperatures will prevail from Rajasthan eastward from Monday bringing temperatures down

Dense to very dense fog is expected over North India during night and early morning hours until Monday

