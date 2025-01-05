Weather LATEST update: Met office predicted HEAVY snowfall in THESE cities; Check here
Heavy snowfall is expected this week! Which cities will be covered in snow? The Meteorological Department explains
Ladakh is likely to experience snowfall this week, while Jammu and Kashmir may see moderate snowfall with isolated thunderstorms
Himachal Pradesh is also likely to experience scattered snowfall. Isolated rainfall is predicted for Punjab, Haryana, and the Nicobar Islands
Dense fog is likely in Delhi, NCR, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Northeast India
The current system bringing snowfall to the Western Himalayas is expected to persist until Sunday, weakening by Monday
Rain and snow are forecast for Northeast India on Tuesday and are expected to continue until Wednesday
Maximum temperatures will be below normal over East India and Uttar Pradesh during the weekend, extending to North and West India by Monday
Meanwhile, below-normal minimum temperatures will prevail from Rajasthan eastward from Monday bringing temperatures down
Dense to very dense fog is expected over North India during night and early morning hours until Monday