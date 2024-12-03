Tamil Nadu weather: No rain in Chennai for 9 days, heavy showers likely over north coastal areas, Puducherry

Fengal cyclone brought heavy rainfall and flooding to 14 districts, including Chennai and Villupuram. While the downpour caused significant flooding due to excess water release from Sathanur dam, Chennai's water storage has increased, according to weather analyst Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman).

Fengal Cyclone Impact

Heavy rainfall disrupted life in 14 districts, including Chennai, Villupuram, and Tiruvannamalai. 50cm of rain in a single day led to flooding. Sathanur dam released over 1.5 lakh cusecs of water, causing the Thenpennai river to overflow and submerge areas in Villupuram and Cuddalore.

Flood Damage in Tamil Nadu

Floodwaters swept away belongings and damaged crops, severely impacting livelihoods. Rescue operations are underway, with NDRF teams working to evacuate affected people.

Chennai Water Storage Levels

Fengal has boosted Chennai's water storage. Chembarambakkam lake is at 77% capacity, and Red Hills lake is at 84%. Poondi reservoir is also receiving good inflow, according to Pradeep John.

Tamil Nadu Weather Outlook

Water released from Andhra Pradesh's Ammapalli dam will further increase Poondi reservoir's levels. Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts are expected to experience dry weather for the next 9 days.

