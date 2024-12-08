Tamil Nadu offers jewellery training through ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme; Check eligibility, place and more

Tamil Nadu offers free jewelry and gemstone sales training as gold prices soar. Click for details on training, jobs, and salary.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 11:50 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

Gold Rate Trends

Gold prices have been increasing. In the last 10 years, the price has risen by Rs 45,000-Rs 50,000 per sovereign. On October 31st, it hit a new high of Rs 60,000. While this shocked buyers, the price dropped by Rs 4,000 in the following days.

article_image2

Chennai Gold Rates

Fluctuating Gold Prices

People rushed to buy gold when the price dipped. Experts predicted further increases, and the price rose by Rs 200-Rs 500 daily. Yesterday, gold remained steady at Rs 7,115 per gram and Rs 56,920 per sovereign (down Rs 200). Today, the market is closed.

article_image3

Jewelry Store Training

Training at Jewelry Stores

The Tamil Nadu government, under the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme, is offering training in gold and gemstone assessment and sales at jewelry stores. The training will be provided by the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India.

article_image4

Job Description

Job Details

Assisting customers with gold selection and purchase; providing information on gemstones and jewelry making; handling sales and records; building customer relationships and providing excellent service.

article_image5

Eligibility & Training

Eligibility

10th pass or higher; Minimum age 18. Training: 150 hours; Monday-Friday, 10 AM - 5 PM; Location: Madurai.

article_image6

Training Mode: In-person. Job Opportunities: Corporate, mid-size, and small jewelry stores. Starting Salary: Rs 12,000 per month. Training is free.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Who is George Jacob Koovakad, the first Indian Catholic priest to be appointed as Cardinal? gcw

Who is George Jacob Koovakad, the Indian Catholic priest to be appointed as Cardinal by Pope Francis?

Protest erupts in Andhra's Rayachoti after Ayyappa devotees allegedly attacked by Islamists (WATCH) shk

Protest erupts in Andhra's Rayachoti after Ayyappa devotees allegedly attacked by Islamists (WATCH)

Jyotiraditya Scindia walks the ramp at Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in Delhi, stuns audience (WATCH) gcw

Jyotiraditya Scindia walks the ramp at Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in Delhi, stuns audience (WATCH)

CM Yogi Adityanath inspects smart Prayagraj preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, sets deadline for completion vkp

CM Yogi Adityanath inspects smart Prayagraj preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, sets deadline for completion

PM Modi to unveil projects worth over Rs 7000 crore on Dec 13 for well-organized Mahakumbh 2025 gcw

PM Modi to unveil projects worth over Rs 7000 crore on Dec 13 for well-organized Mahakumbh 2025

Recent Stories

Who is George Jacob Koovakad, the first Indian Catholic priest to be appointed as Cardinal? gcw

Who is George Jacob Koovakad, the Indian Catholic priest to be appointed as Cardinal by Pope Francis?

Heart health: Know the importance of physical activity in maintaining cardiovascular health RBA

Heart health: Know the importance of physical activity in maintaining cardiovascular health

Protest erupts in Andhra's Rayachoti after Ayyappa devotees allegedly attacked by Islamists (WATCH) shk

Protest erupts in Andhra's Rayachoti after Ayyappa devotees allegedly attacked by Islamists (WATCH)

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Australia defeats India by 10 wickets; series level at 1-1 dmn

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Australia defeats India by 10 wickets; series level at 1-1

Lab-Grown Diamonds to Colourful Gemstones-8 Sustainable Luxury Trends to Watch in 2025 RBA

Lab-Grown Diamonds to Colourful Gemstones-8 Sustainable Luxury Trends to Watch in 2025

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon