Tamil Nadu offers jewellery training through ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme; Check eligibility, place and more

Tamil Nadu offers free jewelry and gemstone sales training as gold prices soar. Click for details on training, jobs, and salary.

Gold Rate Trends

Gold prices have been increasing. In the last 10 years, the price has risen by Rs 45,000-Rs 50,000 per sovereign. On October 31st, it hit a new high of Rs 60,000. While this shocked buyers, the price dropped by Rs 4,000 in the following days.

Chennai Gold Rates

Fluctuating Gold Prices People rushed to buy gold when the price dipped. Experts predicted further increases, and the price rose by Rs 200-Rs 500 daily. Yesterday, gold remained steady at Rs 7,115 per gram and Rs 56,920 per sovereign (down Rs 200). Today, the market is closed.

Jewelry Store Training

Training at Jewelry Stores The Tamil Nadu government, under the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme, is offering training in gold and gemstone assessment and sales at jewelry stores. The training will be provided by the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India.

Job Description

Job Details Assisting customers with gold selection and purchase; providing information on gemstones and jewelry making; handling sales and records; building customer relationships and providing excellent service.

Eligibility & Training

Eligibility 10th pass or higher; Minimum age 18. Training: 150 hours; Monday-Friday, 10 AM - 5 PM; Location: Madurai.

Training Mode: In-person. Job Opportunities: Corporate, mid-size, and small jewelry stores. Starting Salary: Rs 12,000 per month. Training is free.

Latest Videos