Tamil Nadu govt issues 1.54 lakh ration cards; false information leads to 1.28 lakh rejections

While 1.28 lakh applications for new ration cards have been rejected in Tamil Nadu, an announcement has been made that 1.54 lakh new ration cards will be issued.

Ration Shop

Food items are being provided at subsidized rates by the Central and State Governments for the benefit of the poor and needy. There are a total of 35,083 ration shops, including fair price shops and kerosene bunks, in 39 districts of Tamil Nadu. These shops have 2,25,24,784 family cards. Through these family cards, 7,03,68,572 beneficiaries are benefiting.

Ration Card Benefits

Subsidized Food Items Free rice, subsidized wheat, sugar, pulses, and palm oil are being provided. This has greatly benefited the poor. The Tamil Nadu government provides Pongal gift amount, flood relief, and emergency relief assistance. A ration card is essential to receive these benefits.

New Ration Card Applications

Applying for a New Ration Card Last year, several lakh people applied for new ration cards. Government officials were shocked when 3 lakh applications arrived at once. The issuance of new ration cards was halted due to the announcement of the parliamentary election date.

Ration Card Verification

Officials Conduct On-site Inspections Officials conducted on-site inspections at homes. Complaints were received that people living in the same family were obtaining ration cards by providing false certificates and information to receive government benefits.

Smart Ration Cards Ready

1.54 Lakh Applications Ready Food supply officials have stated that approximately 1,28,373 applications have been rejected due to false information, out of 2,89,591 applications for new ration cards. 1,54,500 new ration cards have been approved by the e-Governance Agency, and the cards are being distributed to eligible beneficiaries. An additional 6,640 applications are under review.

