Section of Jammu-Srinagar NH washed away; heavy rains trigger flash floods

Landslide on NH44

A 150-foot section of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was washed away by flash floods triggered by heavy rains near Toldi Nallah, 16 kilometres away from Udhampur town. Heavy rains caused landslides in Ramban and Udhampur districts forcing the closure of the strategic road for the second consecutive day on Wednesday

Officials said the road closure has left hundreds of vehicles stranded. Traffic was also suspended on the Mughal Road, which connects south Kashmir's Shopian district with the districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region due to landslides. According to reports, over 1,000 vehicles are stranded at various places along the highway. Officials said that stranded passengers were being provided with food and medical facilities.

The shuttering of the under-construction Peerah bridge was also washed away due to heavy rains.

Machines had been deployed to restore the road patch of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway swept away in the flash floods in the Tawi river. The officials said that no loss of life has been reported thus far.

