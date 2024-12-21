Kolkata rain ALERT: South Bengal to witness rainfall TODAY? Check forecast

Due to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, rain is forecast in several districts starting today. Which districts are likely to experience rainfall? Where is precipitation expected tomorrow? Here's the complete forecast

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 21, 2024, 9:00 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 21, 2024, 9:00 AM IST

Low pressure interrupts the path to winter. Temperatures have risen considerably in the last few days. The sky is cloudy in several districts of South Bengal since this morning. Scattered rain has also occurred in several places at night

article_image2

According to the Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area is currently located in the central South Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas. It will move west-northwestwards and intensify further

article_image3

As this low pressure is headed towards the Tamil Nadu coast, there will be no direct impact on this state. However, rain is forecast in most districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, on Saturday

article_image4

Rain is likely in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia

article_image5

There will be no heavy rain. Light to moderate rain is likely. While the temperature has increased slightly for now, the Meteorological Department says that winter is likely to set in as soon as the low pressure subsides. The mercury will drop sharply next week

article_image6

A yellow alert for fog has been issued for Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia on Saturday

article_image7

Rain will also occur in the north on Saturday. Light rain is likely in Darjeeling and Kalimpong in North Bengal

article_image8

The weather will remain dry in all other places. A yellow alert for fog has been issued in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, North and South Dinajpur, and Malda

