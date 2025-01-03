GOOD news for government employees: 6% DA hike announced, salary boost in February?

Good news for government employees! A 6% DA hike has been announced. Will a substantial salary increase arrive in February?

The state government will increase DA! The central government made this decision to bring smiles to the faces of government employees. Government employees have been demanding a new pay commission for a long time. They have been protesting about DA for a long time.

But so far no new announcement has been made by Nabanna regarding DA. The government promised about DA last December but is still reluctant to announce it.

But when will government employees get DA? Now the good news is heard. According to sources, the DA of government employees will be increased by 6 percent this time. Such news is being heard.

In that case, the state government can give good news at the beginning of the year. A big announcement about DA may be made this month.

