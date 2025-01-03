GOOD news for government employees: 6% DA hike announced, salary boost in February?

Good news for government employees! A 6% DA hike has been announced. Will a substantial salary increase arrive in February?

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 11:05 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 11:05 AM IST

The state government will increase DA! The central government made this decision to bring smiles to the faces of government employees. Government employees have been demanding a new pay commission for a long time. They have been protesting about DA for a long time.

article_image2

But so far no new announcement has been made by Nabanna regarding DA. The government promised about DA last December but is still reluctant to announce it.

article_image3

But when will government employees get DA? Now the good news is heard. According to sources, the DA of government employees will be increased by 6 percent this time. Such news is being heard.

article_image4

In that case, the state government can give good news at the beginning of the year. A big announcement about DA may be made this month.

