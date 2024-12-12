Chennai Flood ALERT: Water released from Poondi lake after heavy rain

A flood alert has been issued for Chennai following the release of water from Poondi Lake

The Northeast Monsoon has intensified across Tamil Nadu due to a deep depression. Unprecedented rainfall from Cyclone Mandous 10 days ago caused flooding in Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Cuddalore districts. After scattered rainfall across Tamil Nadu, the rain has picked up again since yesterday. Heavy rain is lashing the southern districts of Nellai, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi. Chennai has also been experiencing intermittent heavy rain since yesterday evening

Heavy rain lashed several areas in Chennai, including Egmore, Anna Salai, Kodambakkam, Nungambakkam, Central, and Guindy. The rain also continued in suburban areas like Avadi and Ambattur, as well as in Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kanchipuram districts.

Due to the continuous heavy rain, the inflow into Poondi Satyamurthy Reservoir, a major source of drinking water for Chennai, has increased significantly. Consequently, 1,000 cubic feet of water per second is being released from Poondi Reservoir into the Kosasthalaiyar River