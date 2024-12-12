Chennai Flood ALERT: Water released from Poondi lake after heavy rain
A flood alert has been issued for Chennai following the release of water from Poondi Lake
The Northeast Monsoon has intensified across Tamil Nadu due to a deep depression. Unprecedented rainfall from Cyclone Mandous 10 days ago caused flooding in Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Cuddalore districts. After scattered rainfall across Tamil Nadu, the rain has picked up again since yesterday. Heavy rain is lashing the southern districts of Nellai, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi. Chennai has also been experiencing intermittent heavy rain since yesterday evening
Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu
Heavy rain lashed several areas in Chennai, including Egmore, Anna Salai, Kodambakkam, Nungambakkam, Central, and Guindy. The rain also continued in suburban areas like Avadi and Ambattur, as well as in Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kanchipuram districts.
Due to the continuous heavy rain, the inflow into Poondi Satyamurthy Reservoir, a major source of drinking water for Chennai, has increased significantly. Consequently, 1,000 cubic feet of water per second is being released from Poondi Reservoir into the Kosasthalaiyar River
Rain in Chennai
With the continuous rainfall, the water level in Chembarambakkam Lake, another crucial drinking water source for Chennai, has risen rapidly. The lake, with a capacity of 24 feet, has already reached 21.18 feet, and water is likely to be released soon
Flood in Chennai
As a precautionary measure, people are being evacuated from vulnerable areas as flooding is expected in Saidapet, Ekkattuthangal, Ramapuram, Nandambakkam, Tiruneermalai, Kundrathur, Thirumudivakkam, and Manappakkam