BIG news for state government employees, DA Hike announced; Government CONFIRMS news

However, not all state employees would receive a DA increase as per notification released by the state government

Sources say that a DA increase for State Electricity Corporation employees (Government Employees) has been announced

The DA for State Electricity Corporation employees is being increased by 5%, effective from November 1, 2024

They are currently receiving a 30% DA under the Seventh Pay Commission. Now, the DA for State Electricity Corporation employees has also been increased

The Tripura government has announced that this DA increase will result in an additional expenditure of 5.5 million rupees per month from the government treasury

