BIG news for state government employees, DA Hike announced; Government CONFIRMS news

After a long period of uncertainty regarding the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees, the government has finally confirmed a DA increase, bringing good news to the employees

article_image1
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 10:17 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

Good news arrived at the end of the year. The state government announced a Dearness Allowance increase

article_image2

A 5% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) has been announced by the state government of THIS state after long wait

article_image3

Big news from the state government at the beginning of December after a long wait, good news comes for state employees

article_image4

However, not all state employees would receive a DA increase as per notification released by the state government

article_image5

The state government has announced who will receive this additional amount. Read more here to find out

article_image6

Sources say that a DA increase for State Electricity Corporation employees (Government Employees) has been announced

article_image7

The DA for State Electricity Corporation employees is being increased by 5%, effective from November 1, 2024

article_image8

They are currently receiving a 30% DA under the Seventh Pay Commission. Now, the DA for State Electricity Corporation employees has also been increased

article_image9

The Tripura government has announced that this DA increase will result in an additional expenditure of 5.5 million rupees per month from the government treasury

