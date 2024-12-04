BIG news for state government employees, DA Hike announced; Government CONFIRMS news
Sources say that a DA increase for State Electricity Corporation employees (Government Employees) has been announced
The DA for State Electricity Corporation employees is being increased by 5%, effective from November 1, 2024
They are currently receiving a 30% DA under the Seventh Pay Commission. Now, the DA for State Electricity Corporation employees has also been increased
The Tripura government has announced that this DA increase will result in an additional expenditure of 5.5 million rupees per month from the government treasury