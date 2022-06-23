Astrology prediction: Uddhav Thackeray's government and career will fall

Political astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicts if this is the end of the road for Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and whether the Maharashtra government and the Shiv Sena will survive this crisis.

The fate of the Maharashtra government today hangs in balance after state Housing Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde broke ranks and decided to camp along with many other MLAs at a five-star hotel in Assam's Guwahati. We consulted popular political astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji, who had rightly predicted the fate of the government earlier as well, to understand if this is the end of the road for Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and whether the Maharashtra government will survive this crisis.

Most reports are suggesting that Shinde's move backed by BJP could be a step to bring down the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition government. And given that Shinde was one of Shiv Sena's senior-most leaders and a part of the inner circle of Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, the future of the government seems jittery. On Tuesday, when Shinde removed the Shiv Sena affiliation from his Twitter bio, reports came in that he had been sacked by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. When the Sena formed the government with the NCP and Congress, the BJP left no stone unturned to tip the balance of the government.

According to Pandit Jagannath Guruji, "This is indeed a downfall for the current government in Maharashtra which could be due to several reasons including low development, dissatisfaction of MLAs, perhaps corruption and unhappy ministers as well. But the best reasons are known to the existing party members. Udhav Thackeray is Lagna Kanya. As per my readings, after a few days or a month or two, Thackeray may see the downfall in his political career."

"His stars and time are not so much in his favour and with MLAs going in different directions it is somewhat a proof. If Uddhav Thackeray would have followed his father's (Balasaheb Thackeray) steps like not becoming the chief minister and making others chief ministers it may have worked for him. And if he can, then it would be a great move and there were more chances of him completing five years," he said.