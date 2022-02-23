Tejas fighter jets to debut at multinational air exercise in UK

In a first, India's home-grown Light Combat Aircraft Tejas will be participating in a multinational air exercise 'Cobra Warrior' at Waddington in the United Kingdom, scheduled to commence from March 6.

Till date, the LCA Tejas has been participating in multiple airshows, including the foreign ones and domestic wargames only. This will for the first time that the five LCA Tejas be showcasing its combat potential in the upcoming multinational air exercise. The Tejas would compete with counterparts from United States, United Kingdom, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Belgium.

The exercise which would culminate on March 27, will provide operational exposure to the participating air forces from several countries. It would also share best practices among themselves to enhance their combat capability and forging bonds of friendship. The exercise will also provide tactical skills to aircrew and their supporting elements within a composite air operation. "This will be a platform for LCA Tejas to demonstrate its manoeuvrability and operational capability," Indian Air Force spokesperson Wing Commander Ashish Moghe said.

