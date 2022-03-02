India's biggest air exercise Vayu Shakti-2022 on March 7; PM to witness IAF firepower

The exercise is aimed at showcasing the IAF's capability to conduct full-spectrum operations. French-made Rafale fighter aircraft will be participating for the first time.

File Photo: IAF Vayu Shakti

French-made Rafale fighter aircraft will be participating for the first time in exercise Vayu Shakti-2022 that is held every three years at Pokhran in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on March 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the event. The exercise is aimed at showcasing the IAF's capability to conduct full spectrum operations, an officer explained. A total of 148 aircraft, including fighter jets, helicopters and transport aircraft from seven air bases spread across the country would be participating in this exercise. This is largest-ever participation of Indian Air Force's platforms.

File Photo: IAF Vayu Shakti

These include 109 fighter jets, 24 choppers, seven transport aircraft and four Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. The Rafale will demonstrate the supersonic, air-to-air missile firing and transformer aerobatics along with Light Combat Aircraft and Russian-origin Sukhoi. The LCA Tejas will drop a laser-guided bomb, 1000 LBs bombs and an R-73 air-to-air missile. Also Read: IAF rushes 'Big Boys' to Ukraine's neighbourhood; C-17s to evacuate Indians

File Photo: IAF Vayu Shakti