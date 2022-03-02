  • Facebook
    India's biggest air exercise Vayu Shakti-2022 on March 7; PM to witness IAF firepower

    First Published Mar 2, 2022, 6:59 PM IST
    The exercise is aimed at showcasing the IAF's capability to conduct full-spectrum operations. French-made Rafale fighter aircraft will be participating for the first time.

    File Photo: IAF Vayu Shakti

    French-made Rafale fighter aircraft will be participating for the first time in exercise Vayu Shakti-2022 that is held every three years at Pokhran in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on March 7.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the event. The exercise is aimed at showcasing the IAF's capability to conduct full spectrum operations, an officer explained.

    A total of 148 aircraft, including fighter jets, helicopters and transport aircraft from seven air bases spread across the country would be participating in this exercise. This is largest-ever participation of Indian Air Force's platforms. 

    File Photo: IAF Vayu Shakti

    These include 109 fighter jets, 24 choppers, seven transport aircraft and four Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.

    The Rafale will demonstrate the supersonic, air-to-air missile firing and transformer aerobatics along with Light Combat Aircraft and Russian-origin Sukhoi. 

    The LCA Tejas will drop a laser-guided bomb, 1000 LBs bombs and an R-73 air-to-air missile.

    Also Read: IAF rushes 'Big Boys' to Ukraine's neighbourhood; C-17s to evacuate Indians

    File Photo: IAF Vayu Shakti

    Among the aircraft, 18 fighters would be from Nal airbase, 29 from Falodi airbase, 46 from Jodhpur, 30 from Jaisalmer, 21 from Utarlai, two each from Agra and Hindon. 

    Last time in 2019, a total of 137 aircraft, including 81 fighter jets had participated in the exercise. 

    Talking to media persons, Indian Air Force Vice Chief Air Marshal Sandeep Singh said that the Vayu Shakti exercise becomes a concentrated training drill for the Air Force. 

    "Our weapon demonstration, large numbers of weapons are made in India and some are even designed in India," the vice chief said on being asked about the indigenization process.

