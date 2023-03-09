From decks of INS Vikrant, Australian PM Albanese announces his nation would hold Malabar wargames in August

The Malabar series of exercises began as an annual bilateral naval exercise between India and the US in 1992. Japan joined the Naval Exercises in 2015. In 2020, Australia also participated in the exercise.

Stating that the Indian Ocean is central to both countries' security and prosperity, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday announced that his country would host the next edition of Quad nations' naval exercise 'Malabar' in August. The Australian Prime Minister visited INS Vikrant and said: "I am pleased to announce formally, aboard the magnificent INS Vikrant, that later this year, Australia will host Exercise Malabar for the first time."

During his speech, he also said that India would also, for the first time, participate in Australia's Talisman Sabre exercise "My visit reflects my government’s commitment to place India at the heart of Australia’s approach to the Indo-Pacific and beyond," he said.