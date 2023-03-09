Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From decks of INS Vikrant, Australian PM Albanese announces his nation would hold Malabar wargames in August

    First Published Mar 9, 2023, 11:22 PM IST

    The Malabar series of exercises began as an annual bilateral naval exercise between India and the US in 1992. Japan joined the Naval Exercises in 2015. In 2020, Australia also participated in the exercise.

    Stating that the Indian Ocean is central to both countries' security and prosperity, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday announced that his country would host the next edition of Quad nations' naval exercise 'Malabar' in August. 

    The Australian Prime Minister visited INS Vikrant and said: "I am pleased to announce formally, aboard the magnificent INS Vikrant, that later this year, Australia will host Exercise Malabar for the first time."

    So far, 26 editions of the multinational maritime exercise have been held. The last edition was held in the seas off Japan on November 15, 2022. 

    During his speech, he also said that India would also, for the first time, participate in Australia's Talisman Sabre exercise

    "My visit reflects my government’s commitment to place India at the heart of Australia’s approach to the Indo-Pacific and beyond," he said.

    Albanese also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting him onboard INS Vikrant. "I would like to thank him today -- not only for his kind invitation for me to visit this landmark capability but for his dedication in driving forward our defence and security partnership. A partnership that is of increasing strategic importance as we navigate the challenges of our region together," he said. The visiting dignitary also stated that Australia sees India as a top-tier security partner.

