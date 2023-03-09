Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    15 Australian officers get training demo from India's elite paratroopers

    Sources in the Indian Army said that the military officers from India and Australia were taken through a series of training demonstrations related to fighting in built-up areas by paratroopers of the elite formation. 

    First Published Mar 9, 2023, 6:47 PM IST

    A total of 15 Australian armed forces officers, including four women officers on Thursday, visited the Agra-based Shatrujeet Brigade along with 15 selected Indian armed forces officers. These officers are part of the first General Rawat Australia-India Young Defence Officers’ Exchange Programme instituted in honour of India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, last year.

    Sources in the Indian Army said that the military officers from India and Australia were on Thursday taken through a series of training demonstrations related to fighting in built-up areas by paratroopers of the elite formation. 

    The General Rawat Australia-India Young Defence Officers’ Exchange Programme has given young officers who are the cutting edge of the armed forces of both countries unique exposure to foster defence ties and cooperation between both countries by understanding the cultural and professional aspects. 

    Later, the officers interacted with paratroopers of the Shatrujeet Brigade to understand the unique role of the Strategic Airborne Formation of Indian armed forces.

    "The program provides a valuable opportunity for the Australian officers to observe the training and practices of India's military and foster greater understanding and cooperation," sources added.

    The Australian defence delegation's visit to India is another example of the building momentum between Australia and India as comprehensive strategic partners. "The Exchange Program reflects the shared vision of both nations to enhance bilateral defence ties, cooperation and collaboration through strong people-to-people links," they said.

    The exchange program has included visits to the Air Force Academy, College of Defence Management, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Naval facilities in Goa and other key defence installations.

    The General Rawat Australia-India Young Defence Officers’ Exchange Program was agreed upon in 2022 by then-Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2023, 6:47 PM IST
