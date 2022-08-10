70,000 'rakhis' arrive for soldiers guarding borders; Army chief assures they will reach them
The special 'Rakhis for Soldiers' campaign was organised by former Member of Parliament and National Monuments Authority Chairman Tarun Vijay. The special 'rakhis' were presented to Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande in his South Block office.
In a special gesture, soldiers who have been deployed in border areas have received 70,000 'rakhis' from Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Delhi for Raksha Bandhan.
The special 'Rakhis for Soldiers' campaign was organised by former Member of Parliament and National Monuments Authority Chairman Tarun Vijay. The special 'rakhis' were presented to Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande in his South Block office.
The 'rakhis' were made by the girl students of the Bharani Vidhyalaya in Tamil Nadu's Karur district, five Kendriya Vidyalayas and the Tribal Doon Sanskriti Vidyalaya Jhajhra of Dehradun (under Commissioner Meenakshi Jain and principal Vandana Bisht) and the Roti Bank organisation in Delhi. Rama Subramanian and Thirumathi Kawita Subramanian supervised the girl students from Karur.
Several important dignitaries joined the programme, including Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra, Transport Ministry Senior Advisor Anuj Sharma, Financial Advisor Shambhavi, and Supreme Court lawyer Charu Pragya.
Army Chief Gen Pande appreciated the gesture and promised to send the 'rakhis' to border area soldiers immediately.
Also Read: From the IAF vault: The engineer from Ladakh who made an airstrip in 26 days
Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2022: Dress to chocolates; 5 last-minute Rakhi gift ideas for your sister