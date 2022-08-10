70,000 'rakhis' arrive for soldiers guarding borders; Army chief assures they will reach them

The special 'Rakhis for Soldiers' campaign was organised by former Member of Parliament and National Monuments Authority Chairman Tarun Vijay. The special 'rakhis' were presented to Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande in his South Block office.

In a special gesture, soldiers who have been deployed in border areas have received 70,000 'rakhis' from Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Delhi for Raksha Bandhan.

The special 'Rakhis for Soldiers' campaign was organised by former Member of Parliament and National Monuments Authority Chairman Tarun Vijay. The special 'rakhis' were presented to Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande in his South Block office.

The 'rakhis' were made by the girl students of the Bharani Vidhyalaya in Tamil Nadu's Karur district, five Kendriya Vidyalayas and the Tribal Doon Sanskriti Vidyalaya Jhajhra of Dehradun (under Commissioner Meenakshi Jain and principal Vandana Bisht) and the Roti Bank organisation in Delhi. Rama Subramanian and Thirumathi Kawita Subramanian supervised the girl students from Karur.