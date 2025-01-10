Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: From camera to design and price; here's what you can expect

Discover the revolutionary Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, launching January 22, 2025. Explore its powerful processor, 200MP camera, enhanced Space Zoom, and sleek titanium design. Learn more!

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 5:23 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 5:23 PM IST

Fans of Samsung are excitedly anticipating the Galaxy S25 Ultra's big unveiling, which is scheduled to take place at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. This flagship phone, which is scheduled for release on January 22, 2025, is anticipated to provide significant improvements over the Galaxy S24 Ultra, its predecessor. These improvements include a more potent processor, remarkable photography capabilities, and a new design that is predicted to increase the standard in the smartphone industry.

article_image2

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Expected price

Although Samsung will formally disclose the Galaxy S25 Ultra's pricing during the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, preliminary projections indicate that it will cost more than the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which retailed for Rs 1,29,999 in India. Given the reported improved features and performance, Samsung fans should anticipate paying a premium price for the next flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Expected design

According to rumors, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a new, contemporary design that will completely change the look of the flagship phone. The new design offers a high-end experience that is both fashionable and long-lasting thanks to its titanium frame and rounded edges. A huge 6.9-inch M13 OLED screen with clear graphics and brilliant colors is anticipated for the display. A possible high-brightness setting may raise the display's maximum brightness to an amazing 3000 nits, guaranteeing clear vision even in direct sunlight.

article_image3

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Expected camera features

The Galaxy S25 Ultra's quad camera arrangement, which features a 200MP main sensor, is anticipated to represent a significant advancement in the camera system. Users will probably be able to take incredibly detailed, ultra-high-resolution photos thanks to this. Furthermore, there are rumors that the 100MP Space Zoom capability may return with improved zoom capabilities. Additionally, the ultra-wide camera may be upgraded, maybe reaching a 50MP sensor. A 10MP lens with a 3x optical zoom might be used with the telephoto camera to get even better close-ups. For zoom fans, the telephoto camera will probably enable various focal lengths, enabling a zoom range of 4x to 7x.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Launch date

At Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on January 22, 2025, the eagerly awaited Galaxy S25 Ultra will make its official debut. Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ models in addition to the S25 Ultra; each is anticipated to include an own set of noteworthy enhancements.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro launch today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect? gcw

Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro launch today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch date announced: What to expect from January 2025 event? gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch date announced: What to expect from January 2025 event?

Apple iPhone SE 4 cost REVEALED? Will it cost more than its predecessor? gcw

iPhone SE 4 cost REVEALED? Will it cost more than its predecessor?

Oppo Reno 13 5G series launch on January 9 from colours to camera battery here is what we know gcw

Oppo Reno 13 5G series launch on January 9 | From colours to camera, battery; here's what we know

Poco X7 5G Poco X7 Pro to launch on January 9 in India here is what we can expect gcw

Poco X7 5G, Poco X7 Pro to launch on January 9 | Here's what we can expect

Recent Stories

Tata Nexon CNG Review: Know price, new features, specifications, engine color and more RBA

Tata Nexon CNG Review: Know price, new features, specifications, engine color and more

PM Narendra Modi's YouTube channel earns THIS every month; Read on ATG

PM Narendra Modi's YouTube channel earns THIS every month; Read on

Los Angeles Wildfire Devastation: SHOCKING satellite images of Malibu, Altadena and other areas RBA

Los Angeles Wildfire Devastation: SHOCKING satellite images of Malibu, Altadena and other areas

MahaKumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 'Kala Kumbh' showcasing 150 years of Kumbh's heritage

MahaKumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 'Kala Kumbh' showcasing 150 years of Kumbh's heritage

Woman removes cleric's turban at Tehran airport, use it as hijab in protest for confronting her dmn

Woman removes cleric's turban at Tehran airport, use it as hijab in protest for confronting her (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon