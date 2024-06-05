Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is considering a move to Saudi Arabia as he enters the final year of his contract, attracted by the potential financial rewards and uncertain about his future at the Premier League champions.

Kevin De Bruyne open to Saudi Arabia transfer amid Manchester City contract uncertainty

Contract Situation: Kevin De Bruyne, in the final year of his contract with Manchester City, is considering a potential transfer to Saudi Arabia.

Financial Incentives: The Belgian midfielder acknowledges the allure of "incredible money" that Saudi clubs could offer, potentially exceeding his current £300,000-a-week wages.

Uncertain Future: There remains uncertainty over De Bruyne's future at Manchester City, prompting him to consider all offers, including those from the Saudi Pro League.

Interest from Saudi Clubs: Saudi clubs have long shown interest in De Bruyne, who is regarded as one of the Premier League's greatest players.

Family Considerations: De Bruyne's eight-year-old son, who has grown up in England, is beginning to ask about his father's future at City, prompting De Bruyne to think carefully about his next move.

Openness to Offers: With just one year left on his contract, De Bruyne confirmed that he is open to exploring his options and listening to any offers that come his way.

Financial Considerations: At his age and stage of his career, De Bruyne recognizes the financial opportunities that a move to Saudi Arabia could provide, considering the potential for a significant increase in earnings.

Career Reflection: De Bruyne reflects on his 15-year football career and the implications of a potential move to Saudi Arabia, suggesting that such decisions need careful thought.

Future Planning: While De Bruyne acknowledges the financial appeal of a two-year stint in Saudi Arabia, he stresses that no decisions have been made yet regarding his future. Current Focus: As of now, De Bruyne is focusing on his current contract with Manchester City and hasn't made any definitive plans for his future beyond the club.