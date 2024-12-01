Year Ender 2024: From Akaay Kohli to Dua Padukone, Here's the celebrity baby roundup!

As 2024 winds down, we look back at the whirlwind year that brought a wave of joy with the arrival of some adorable celebrity babies.

As 2024 winds down, we look back at the whirlwind year that brought a wave of joy with the arrival of some adorable celebrity babies. Here’s a roundup of the most beloved bundles of joy who made their grand debut this year.

1. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli – Akaay

The power couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, on February 15, 2024. Akaay joins their daughter Vamika, and while the couple continues to keep their children out of the limelight, their fans shower them with love and blessings.

2. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh – Dua

Bollywood's favourite couple, Deepika and Ranveer, became parents to a baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024. Their fairytale romance reached a new chapter after six blissful years of marriage, and their fans couldn't be happier.

3. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal – Lara

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal became parents for the first time with the arrival of their daughter, Lara Dhawan, on June 3, 2024. Though they’ve yet to reveal their baby’s face, fans are eagerly awaiting the big moment.

4. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal – Zuneyra Ida

Creative duo Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal introduced their first child, daughter Zuneyra Ida Fazal, on July 16, 2024. The couple shared a heartwarming picture of Ida’s tiny feet with their fans, beginning a new chapter of love and joy.

5. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar – Vedavid

Actress Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar welcomed their first child, a son named Vedavid, on May 10, 2024. Vedavid, meaning "one who understands and embraces sacred knowledge" in Sanskrit, adds a new layer of joy to their love story that began on the sets of URI: The Surgical Strike.

6. Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur – Vardaan

On February 7, 2024, actor Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcomed their son, Vardaan. The couple, known for their low-key relationship, has been celebrating this new phase of parenthood with warmth. Vikrant even got a tattoo of his son’s name.

7. Pranitha Subhash and Nitin Raju – Baby Boy

Kannada actress Pranitha Subhash and her husband, businessman Nitin Raju, welcomed their baby boy in September 2024. Although they’ve kept their son’s name under wraps, the couple has shared glimpses of their new life with their fans.

8. Aditi Prabhudeva and Yashas Patla – Nesara

Sandalwood star Aditi Prabhudeva and her husband Yashas Patla welcomed their daughter, Nesara, on April 4, 2024. The couple celebrated this milestone with an emotional post, noting how their lives had become beautiful and complete since her arrival.

9. Kavya Gowda and Somshekar – Siya

On January 22, 2024, Kannada actress Kavya Gowda and her husband Somshekar became parents to a baby girl named Siya Somashekar. Kavya shared an adorable video of Siya on her first Varamahalakshmi, revealing her to the world with excitement and love.

10. Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra – Baby Girl

Designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on October 11, 2024. The couple, who married earlier this year, shared the news with a sweet Instagram post, showcasing their baby’s tiny feet and the special day she arrived on.

