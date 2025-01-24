Who is Sangeetha? Know her connection with Tollywood star Vijay

Interesting facts about Sangeetha, wife of Tamil cinema superstar Vijay. Born in London, Sangeetha was a huge fan of Vijay before marrying him. She currently resides in London, primarily for her daughter's education.

Tamil cinema's top actor Vijay has now turned into a political leader. He has announced that his current film, Thalapathy 69, will be his last and that he will then enter full-time politics. Actor Vijay married Sangeetha in 1999 after falling in love. Let's see some interesting information about Vijay's wife Sangeetha.

Sangeetha was born on April 14, 1972, in London. She is a Sri Lankan Tamil expatriate. Sangeetha's father, Sornalingam, is a prominent businessman in London. After watching the movie Poove Unakkaga, Sangeetha became a huge fan of Vijay and came to Chennai from London to see him. Sangeetha, who became friends with Vijay, later fell in love with him. She then married Vijay with the consent of both families.

The couple has a son, Jason Sanjay, and a daughter, Divya Saasha. Jason Sanjay is currently set to debut as a director. Sandeep will play the hero in this film produced by Lyca Productions. Vijay's daughter Sasha is excelling in sports.

Sangeetha has more friends in Tamil cinema than Vijay. Shalini, director Shankar's wife, Harris Jayaraj's wife, and Jayam Ravi's wife Aarthi are among Sangeetha's many friends in the film industry. Sangeetha currently lives in London.

It is said that she has been living in London for a few years for her daughter's education. It is also said that Sangeetha, who is looking after her father's business, visits Chennai from time to time. A recent photo of Sangeetha has gone viral on the internet. While Vijay is busy with politics and cinema, there is a rumor circulating online that his wife Sangeetha has separated from him. However, the truth of this information is not known.

