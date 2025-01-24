Who is Sangeetha? Know her connection with Tollywood star Vijay

Interesting facts about Sangeetha, wife of Tamil cinema superstar Vijay. Born in London, Sangeetha was a huge fan of Vijay before marrying him. She currently resides in London, primarily for her daughter's education.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 6:00 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 6:00 AM IST

Tamil cinema's top actor Vijay has now turned into a political leader. He has announced that his current film, Thalapathy 69, will be his last and that he will then enter full-time politics. Actor Vijay married Sangeetha in 1999 after falling in love. Let's see some interesting information about Vijay's wife Sangeetha.

article_image2

Vijay's Wife Sangeetha

Sangeetha was born on April 14, 1972, in London. She is a Sri Lankan Tamil expatriate. Sangeetha's father, Sornalingam, is a prominent businessman in London. After watching the movie Poove Unakkaga, Sangeetha became a huge fan of Vijay and came to Chennai from London to see him. Sangeetha, who became friends with Vijay, later fell in love with him. She then married Vijay with the consent of both families.

article_image3

Vijay's Wife Sangeetha

The couple has a son, Jason Sanjay, and a daughter, Divya Saasha. Jason Sanjay is currently set to debut as a director. Sandeep will play the hero in this film produced by Lyca Productions. Vijay's daughter Sasha is excelling in sports.

article_image4

Vijay's Wife Sangeetha

Sangeetha has more friends in Tamil cinema than Vijay. Shalini, director Shankar's wife, Harris Jayaraj's wife, and Jayam Ravi's wife Aarthi are among Sangeetha's many friends in the film industry. Sangeetha currently lives in London.

article_image5

Vijay's Wife Sangeetha

It is said that she has been living in London for a few years for her daughter's education. It is also said that Sangeetha, who is looking after her father's business, visits Chennai from time to time. A recent photo of Sangeetha has gone viral on the internet. While Vijay is busy with politics and cinema, there is a rumor circulating online that his wife Sangeetha has separated from him. However, the truth of this information is not known.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga backed short film Anuja nominated at Oscars 2025 dmn

Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga backed short film "Anuja" nominated at Oscars 2025

Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert: 10 bomb detection teams, more than 3800 policemen, special forces unit deployed in city RBA

Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert: 10 bomb detection teams, more than 3800 policemen, special forces deployed in city

Ayushmann Khurrana named brand ambassador for FICCI frames, representing India's media, entertainment NTI

Ayushmann Khurrana named brand ambassador for FICCI frames, representing India's media, entertainment

Panchayat Is Amitabh Bachchan replacing Jitendra Kumar as new Sachiv ji? WATCH this video RBA

Panchayat: Is Amitabh Bachchan replacing Jitendra Kumar as new Sachiv ji? WATCH this video

From Minahil Malik to Kanwal Aftab: Are Pakistani influencer scandals publicity stunts or digital invasions? snt

From Minahil Malik to Kanwal Aftab: Are Pakistani influencer scandals publicity stunts or digital invasions?

Recent Stories

India to launch first human underwater submersible this year 2025 under Deep Ocean Mission Jitendra Singh anr

India to launch first human underwater submersible this year under Deep Ocean Mission

Donald Trump to release documents on JFK, Martin Luther King Jr assassinations; Why it is significant? anr

Trump orders plan to release documents on JFK, Martin Luther King Jr assassinations; Why it is significant?

Hexcel Stock Gains After Posting Q4 Profit, Retail’s bullish

Hexcel Stock Gains After Posting Q4 Profit, Retail’s bullish

Vince Holding Stock Surges On Acquisition, New CEO: Retail's Optimistic

Vince Holding Stock Surges On Acquisition, New CEO: Retail's Optimistic

US freezes 'X' gender marker passport applications following Trump's executive order snt

US freezes 'X' gender marker passport applications following Trump's executive order

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Video Icon
Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Video Icon
Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Video Icon
Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Video Icon