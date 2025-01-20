Vivian Dsena NET worth: Know about his salary, income, assets, lifestyle, family and more

Bigg Boss 18 winner, Vivian Dsena has an estimated net worth of Rs 20 crore from his acting career and reality show performances. Vivian's family history and money make him a significant position in the entertainment world, with a luxury house, expensive attire, and an amazing automobile collection.

article_image2

Vivian Dsena's net worth and income: Bigg Boss 18's big finale is approaching, with pressure mounting in the house. In the last days of the game, contenders are working hard to win. This season, Vivian Dsena has had a fantastic ride. Discover Vivian's net worth, salary, lifestyle, and family to see why he's popular.

article_image3

Who Is Vivian Dsena? 
Vivian Dsena, born in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on June 28, 1988, is a famous Indian actress. He made his acting debut in Kasamh Se and became famous for playing iconic characters in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Vivian has won the Indian Telly Awards and Gold Awards.

Besides television, Vivian has been in reality series like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 8. He competes in Bigg Boss 18, where his following grows.

article_image4

What is Vivian Dsena's net worth and income?
Vivian Dsena's net worth is over Rs 20 crore, thanks to his great career in Indian television, according to TOI. He is one of Bigg Boss 18's highest-paid contestants and one of television's most beloved performers.

According to reports, Vivian is one of the top earners this season, receiving Rs 5 lakh weekly. His presence in Bigg Boss 18 has raised his profile as one of India's richest TV personalities.

article_image5

Family Life of Vivian Dsena:
Vivian's personality. His parents are Hindu and Christian. His grandmother was British, and his granddad was Portuguese. His sporty mother and player father influenced Vivian's love of football as a child. Vivian married Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani co-star Vahbiz Dorabjee in 2013 but separated in 2016 and 2021. He married Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly in 2022 and had a daughter. Vivian committed to Islam in 2019 and takes it seriously.

article_image6

Vivian Dsena's Luxurious Lifestyle
Everything about Vivian Dsena exudes luxury and sophistication. From his luxurious house to his luxury automobiles and fashionable attire, he lives a lifestyle many envy. After long days on set, his beautiful home with stunning décor and cutting-edge conveniences is the perfect retreat.

article_image7

Vivian Dsena's Home and Lifestyle:

This luxurious home blends comfort and modern style. His property matches his larger-than-life personality with enormous living rooms, excellent entertainment equipment, and a tranquil resting spot. His exquisite taste and passion for modern living are evident in his house.

Vivian Dsena, known for his immaculate taste, regularly wears luxury outfits. His costumes are usually on point, from awards ceremonies to informal excursions, making him an industry trendsetter. On Bigg Boss 18, he revealed his affinity for luxury products, demonstrating his love of fashion.

article_image8

Vivian Dsena, an automobile aficionado, has a collection of luxury SUVs and sedans. Every car in his garage combines speed, flair, and comfort, expressing his appreciation for luxury. His luxury lifestyle is shown in each automobile.

article_image9

Motorcycle Collection: Vivian's passion for vehicles extends beyond cars. He collects luxury motorbikes that match his daring and thrill-seeking nature. His bike collection is as polished and fascinating as his career, with strong engines and beautiful designs.

