Viduthalai Part 2 OTT Release: Netflix or Prime Video? Where to watch Vijay Sethupath, Manju Warrieri’s film?

Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai Part 2 will likely be released on OTT following its theatrical premiere. Here's all you need to know about the Tamil thriller: plot facts, actors, crew, and premise.

Viduthalai 2

Viduthalai, Part 2 OTT Release Update: Viduthalai Part 2, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Soori, was released on December 20 to considerable acclaim. The Vetrimaaran-directed thriller has sparked interest among fans with its powerful teaser and promises to be a fascinating experience for followers of genuine film.

The film is slated to premiere on Zee5 following its theatrical run. The first part is now available to stream on the site. While the official date has yet to be confirmed, it is expected to be broadcast on Zee5 between January 20 and February 20.

Viduthalai Part 2 Cast and Crew Viduthalai Part 2 is a criminal thriller directed by Vetrimaaran. The director is primarily known for his efforts on critically praised films like Visaranai and Vada Chennai. It stars Soori as the lead. The actor, usually renowned for his comedic performances, portrays a policeman in the film. He has never portrayed a role like this before.

He is joined by Vijay Sethupathi, who portrays a political leader. 'Makkal Selvan' has worked on films such as 96, Super Deluxe, and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The film also stars Manju Warrier, Kishore, Prakash Raj, Rajiv Menon, and Anurag Kashyap.

Ilaiyaraaja is the music director. The veteran has already worked on films such as Thalapathi and Nayagan and needs no introduction. R Ramar edited the film. Velraj supports the cinematographer.

Viduthalai Part 2 Premise Viduthalai Part II is the direct sequel to Viduthalai. The criminal thriller follows the events that occur when an average officer confronts the leader of a separatist gang. The picture has sociopolitical undertones. The Viduthalai franchise consists of two parts and is based on Jeyamohan's short novel Thunaivan.

Latest Videos