Suniel Shetty to star in Tulu film directed by Roopesh Shetty; Exciting collaboration ahead

Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty, originally from Tulunadu, is set to star in a Tulu film. Director Roopesh Shetty confirmed that Shetty will arrive in Mangalore on January 14th to participate in the filming.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 5:25 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 5:25 PM IST

Suniel Shetty, hailing from Tulunadu, stars in Roopesh Shetty's Tulu film 'Jai'. He previously appeared in the Kannada film 'Pailwaan' starring Kichcha Sudeep.

article_image2

In this political drama, Suniel Shetty plays a pivotal role. He expressed a desire to act in a Tulu film and readily agreed after hearing the story and his character.

article_image3

Director Roopesh Shetty confirmed Suniel Shetty's arrival in Mangalore on January 14th for filming. Prominent Tulunadu artists are part of this politically-themed film.

article_image4

'Jai' is a big-budget Tulu film shot in various coastal locations, including Kuthar, Dambel, Marakad, Shoolin Palace Maroor, Bondel Panambur, and Baikampady. The film features renowned artists from the district.

article_image5

Following the success of 'Girigiit', 'Gamjal', and 'Circus', Roopesh Shetty embarks on another big-budget film, 'Jai', produced under RS Cinemas, Shoolin Films, and Mugrodi Production.

article_image6

Roopesh Shetty directs 'Jai', with story and dialogues by Prasanna Shetty Bailoor. The film's crew includes Vinuth K (camera), Loy Valentine Saldana (music), Rahul Vasishta (editing), and producers Anil Shetty, Sudhakar Shetty Mugrodi, and Manjunath Attavar.

article_image7

Adviti Shetty plays the female lead. The film will be shot in three phases, with the third phase scheduled for January, as per director Roopesh Shetty.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Amitabh Bachchan, Shehnaaz Gill, Ravi Kishan and more celebrate Lohri with heartfelt wishes NTI

Amitabh Bachchan, Shehnaaz Gill, Ravi Kishan and more celebrate Lohri with heartfelt wishes

Diljit Dosanjh's Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic 'Punjab 95' to release on THIS date RBA

Diljit Dosanjh's Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic 'Punjab 95' to release on THIS date

Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra share FIRST glimpse of daughter; names her THIS ATG

Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra share FIRST glimpse of daughter; names her THIS

Telugu Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina faces backlash for derogatory comment on actress Anshu's size [watch] NTI

Telugu Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina faces backlash for derogatory comment on actress Anshu's size [watch]

Ex Fossils band member Chandramouli Biswas commits suicide; passes away at age 48 ATG

Ex- Fossils band member Chandramouli Biswas commits suicide; passes away at age 48

Recent Stories

Range Resources Stock Rises After BofA Upgrade, Price Target Hike: Retail Sentiment Soars

Range Resources Stock Rises After BofA Upgrade, Price Target Hike: Retail Sentiment Soars

JPMorgan Q4 Earnings Preview: Wall Street Expects Higher Earnings, Solid Investment Banking Revenue

JPMorgan Q4 Earnings Preview: Wall Street Expects Higher Earnings, Solid Investment Banking Revenue

Makar Sankranti 2025: Check shubh muhurat, rituals and significance NTI

Makar Sankranti 2025: Check shubh muhurat, rituals and significance

Integrated Battle Groups to be established this year? How IBGs can enhance defence against China and Pakistan snt

Integrated Battle Groups to be established this year? How IBGs can enhance defence against China and Pakistan

Chilling footage shows drunk man attacking employees, customers with knife at Moscow store (WATCH) shk

Chilling footage shows drunk man attacking employees, customers with knife at Moscow store (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Video Icon
MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon