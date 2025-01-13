Suniel Shetty to star in Tulu film directed by Roopesh Shetty; Exciting collaboration ahead

Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty, originally from Tulunadu, is set to star in a Tulu film. Director Roopesh Shetty confirmed that Shetty will arrive in Mangalore on January 14th to participate in the filming.

In this political drama, Suniel Shetty plays a pivotal role. He expressed a desire to act in a Tulu film and readily agreed after hearing the story and his character.

Director Roopesh Shetty confirmed Suniel Shetty's arrival in Mangalore on January 14th for filming. Prominent Tulunadu artists are part of this politically-themed film.

'Jai' is a big-budget Tulu film shot in various coastal locations, including Kuthar, Dambel, Marakad, Shoolin Palace Maroor, Bondel Panambur, and Baikampady. The film features renowned artists from the district.

Following the success of 'Girigiit', 'Gamjal', and 'Circus', Roopesh Shetty embarks on another big-budget film, 'Jai', produced under RS Cinemas, Shoolin Films, and Mugrodi Production.

Roopesh Shetty directs 'Jai', with story and dialogues by Prasanna Shetty Bailoor. The film's crew includes Vinuth K (camera), Loy Valentine Saldana (music), Rahul Vasishta (editing), and producers Anil Shetty, Sudhakar Shetty Mugrodi, and Manjunath Attavar.

Adviti Shetty plays the female lead. The film will be shot in three phases, with the third phase scheduled for January, as per director Roopesh Shetty.

