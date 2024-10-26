Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty buy property in Mumbai; read details

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty recently purchased a property in Mumbai worth Rs 8.01 crore.
 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 2:52 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 2:52 PM IST

Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty recently bought a home in Mumbai for Rs 8.01 crore. According to Square Yards' study of registration paperwork, the property is in Khar West (Bandra). It was a 'Sale Certificate', and the father and son purchased the home in a bank auction.

article_image2

The Shettys acquired a home of 111.52 sq. m. (~1,200.39 sq. ft.). The deal was completed in October 2024, with stamp duty costs totalling Rs. 40.08 lakh and a registration charge of Rs. 30,000.

article_image3

Square Yards said numerous other celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, KL Rahul, and Athiya Shetty, have invested in Bandra, Mumbai lately. This region is quite desirable due to its closeness to the Bandra-Kurla Complex and business districts like Worli and Andheri.

article_image4

Suniel Shetty is well-known for his various performances in Indian films over the last three decades, including successes such as Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, and Main Hoon Na. His son, Ahan Shetty, debuted with Tadap in 2021. He is going to appear in Sunny Deol's military movie Border 2, alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan.  

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan questions Karan Veer Mehra's ability to maintain relationships [WATCH] ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan questions Karan Veer Mehra’s ability to maintain relationships [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18 star Vivian Dsena's Instagram hits 1 million followers RBA

Bigg Boss 18 star Vivian Dsena's Instagram hits 1 million followers

"3 Credit cards were...": Rapper Honey Singh shares spending Rs 38 lakh in one night in Dubai RTM

"3 Credit cards were...": Rapper Honey Singh shares spending Rs 38 lakh in one night in Dubai

Bipasha Basu's birthday wish for hairstylist Nida Patel features daughter Devi's precious moment ATG

Bipasha Basu's birthday wish for hairstylist Nida Patel features daughter Devi's precious moment

Is Ananya Panday scared of Sara Ali Khan? What we know so far RBA

Is Ananya Panday scared of Sara Ali Khan? What we know so far

Recent Stories

8 negative effects of strict parenting on children ATG

8 negative effects of strict parenting on children

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang AJR

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios RTM

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios RTM

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios

World Test Championship points table: India's final chances in jeopardy after NZ clinch historic series win snt

World Test Championship points table: India's final chances in jeopardy after NZ clinch historic series win

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon