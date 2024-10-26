Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty buy property in Mumbai; read details

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty recently purchased a property in Mumbai worth Rs 8.01 crore.



Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty recently bought a home in Mumbai for Rs 8.01 crore. According to Square Yards' study of registration paperwork, the property is in Khar West (Bandra). It was a 'Sale Certificate', and the father and son purchased the home in a bank auction.

The Shettys acquired a home of 111.52 sq. m. (~1,200.39 sq. ft.). The deal was completed in October 2024, with stamp duty costs totalling Rs. 40.08 lakh and a registration charge of Rs. 30,000.

Square Yards said numerous other celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, KL Rahul, and Athiya Shetty, have invested in Bandra, Mumbai lately. This region is quite desirable due to its closeness to the Bandra-Kurla Complex and business districts like Worli and Andheri.

Suniel Shetty is well-known for his various performances in Indian films over the last three decades, including successes such as Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, and Main Hoon Na. His son, Ahan Shetty, debuted with Tadap in 2021. He is going to appear in Sunny Deol's military movie Border 2, alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan.

