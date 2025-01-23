Singer Monali Thakur hospitalized after breathing difficulty during live performance; Read on

Singer Monali Thakur, known for hits like Moh Moh Ke Dhaage and Sawaar Loon, was hospitalized after struggling to breathe during a live performance at the Dinhata Festival. This follows a recent incident in Varanasi where she stopped a concert due to stage mismanagement, apologizing to her fans

Playback singer Monali Thakur, known for songs like Sawaar Loon and Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, faced a health emergency during her performance at the Dinhata Festival. She experienced severe breathing difficulty, leading her to halt her performance midway. Witnesses described her as being in acute distress. Medical assistance was immediately called, and she was rushed to Dinhata Sub-District Hospital before being transferred to a private hospital in Cooch Behar for further treatment

Monali is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, but no updates regarding her health have been shared on her social media platforms. Fans remain concerned about her recovery

A few weeks earlier, Monali made headlines when she abruptly ended a concert in Varanasi due to mismanagement and poor stage conditions. She expressed her frustration, citing potential risks of injuries to herself and her team. She also apologized to her fans for the cancellation, stating her disappointment with the event’s organization and vowing to return for a better performance in the future

Monali criticized the event organizers, describing them as unethical and irresponsible. She reportedly expressed her hope to grow professionally to a point where she could take full control of such events and not rely on incompetent management. Despite the challenges, she assured her fans of a future performance and sincerely apologized for the disruption

