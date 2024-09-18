Siddharth reveals wife Aditi Rao Hydari does THIS every morning that leaves him in tears

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth decided to give love another shot. After covertly dating one other, they married in a private ceremony on September 16, 2024.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth decided to give love another shot. After covertly dating one other, they married in a private ceremony on September 16, 2024. The couple added a spiritual touch to their South Indian wedding by choosing a 400-year-old temple in Telangana's Wanaparthy district as the venue. The duo wore Sabyasachi ensembles, and their photos reflected their boundless affection for one another.

Siddharth and Aditi had an interview with Vogue shortly before their wedding. In a fun 'Tell the Truth' session where they had to finish their sentences, they revealed some surprising information and demonstrated how strong their friendship is. Aditi opened the video by questioning, "If left unattended, Sid will.." Siddharth instantly said, "Wither and die." The two busted out laughing.

When Sidharth was asked what Aditi Rao Hydari does first thing in the morning, he quickly responded that she wakes him up against his will and consent. However, Aditi said that one should wake up when the sun rises. Siddharth justified his point by saying, "I wake up reluctantly and in tears, knowing that my day has begun." Now, Aditi is the only person in the world who enjoys this moment, almost like taking candy from a baby.

Aditi chose a handwoven Maheshwari tissue lehenga to wear with a Banarasi tissue dupatta on her wedding day. The clothing came from the famed designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Heritage textile collection. Aditi enhanced her outfit with Sabyasachi's heritage jewellery. Her husband, Siddharth, however, wore a silk kurta with a handmade Banarasi dhoti and a veshti.

Latest Videos