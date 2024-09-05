Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Photos: Shweta Tiwari looks HOT in Pink; new photos go viral [PICTURES]

    Shweta Tiwari, 42, stuns fans with her youthful appearance and bold photos on social media. Known for her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she recently confirmed a challenging role in Karan Johar’s web series, portraying a don-like character. Shweta continues to evolve, embracing diverse roles in her ever-growing acting career

    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 5:11 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 5:11 PM IST

    Shweta Tiwari, 42 and a mother of three, continues to stun fans with her youthful appearance and charm. Known for her iconic role as 'Prerna' in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shweta often shares striking photos on social media, leaving her audience in awe. Recently, she posted a series of photos on Instagram that garnered massive attention. In these, Shweta posed on a bed wearing an unbuttoned pink shirt, minimal makeup, and loose hair. Her bold look left fans captivated, with many complimenting her appearance in the comments section

    As soon as the pictures went live, fans filled the comments section with praise. One fan referred to her as the "national crush," while another mentioned how stunning and gorgeous she looked. Other fans complimented her captivating eyes and sultry appearance. Shweta, who has long been admired for her beauty and talent, continues to receive overwhelming support and admiration from her followers online

    Shweta became a household name after starring in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and has since appeared in various shows like Hum Tum and Them, Main Hoon Aparajita, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, and Begusarai. Her versatility has made her a popular face in the television industry. Soon, she will also be seen in Singham Again, playing the role of an intelligence officer, further broadening her career

    In an interview, Shweta confirmed her upcoming project with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. She revealed that she would be playing a don-like character in a web series, where her role involves wearing a saree and smoking cigarettes. Shweta shared that it was a challenging role for her, but that’s exactly why she wanted to take it on, showcasing her desire to tackle diverse characters

    While she didn’t disclose too many details about her collaboration with Karan Johar, Shweta mentioned that she is open to playing smaller roles in this new phase of her career. Having been a lead in television, she expressed her willingness to accept supporting roles if it meant working with notable directors or actors, showcasing her eagerness to explore different avenues in the entertainment industry

