Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Kim Kardashian flaunts her HOT curves in latest SKIMS bikinis and swimwears; take a look

    Kim Kardashian is well-known for her perfect body, but her brand Skims disclosed the bikini size she wears whenever she wants to soak up some sun. She also posted photographs on Instagram of her wearing Skims' new limited edition snakeskin print bikini. 
     

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 14, 2024, 6:04 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim Kardashian's physical appearance has sparked speculation about cosmetic surgery. Accusations that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians actress had buttock implants reached a fever pitch, and she memorably addressed the rumours on the show in 2011. Kim was seen getting her rear x-rayed to ensure it was all-natural, but people were still sceptical.

    article_image2

    “I’m seeing all these nonsense tabloids claiming I have butt implants-injections. Get a life! Using pics of me 15 pounds skinnier (before I had my baby) comparing to me now! I still have weight to lose,”

    article_image3

    Kim said via X. “Anyone who has had a baby knows how hard it is to lose weight (especially the last bit of weight) & your body totally changes!”

    article_image4

    She add, “Making fun of me pregnant & making fun of me trying to lose weight now — shame on you. I’m not perfect but I will never conform to your skinny standards sorry! Not me. And BTW I’ve lost a lot so far & I’m proud of that! Don’t give young girls a complex!”

    article_image5

    The 43-year-old reality actress and businesswoman debuted her new swimsuit line with a series of steamy pictures captured by famed British photographer Nick Knight and styled by Carine Roitfeld.

    article_image6

    Kim models daring black and red items in the ad, as well as SKIMS' new snake pattern, which she wears in a halter-style dress and strapless monkini.

    article_image7

    According to a news release, Knight was brought on to "capture the collection in a style reminiscent of his classic and avant-garde fashion campaigns from the 2000s."

    article_image8

    The shoot's tribute to this era also pays homage to Kim's renowned look when she was starting out in Hollywood alongside Paris Hilton.

    article_image9

    Kim previously collaborated with Knight on the steamy 2013 cover of L'Officiel Hommes, when she appeared alongside then-boyfriend Kanye West, and the 2012 cover of V Magazine.

    article_image10

    The SKIMS creator teased the new swimsuit line while on vacation with her sisters in Turks and Caicos. Kim and Khloé Kardashian, 39, relaxed on the beach in snake-print swimsuits: Kim in a triangle bikini and Khloe in a scoop-necked high-cut one-piece.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra land in another legal trouble, FIR filed for defrauding trader in gold scheme

    Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra land in another legal trouble, FIR filed for defrauding trader in gold scheme

    Yakshini LEAKED: Lakshmi Manchu, Rahul Vijay's horror web series OUT for free download RBA

    Yakshini LEAKED: Lakshmi Manchu, Rahul Vijay's horror web series OUT for free download

    House of the Dragon 3: When and where to watch spin-off of Game of Thrones? Read this RBA

    House of the Dragon 3: When and where to watch spin-off of Game of Thrones? Read this

    What's behind actor Darshan's ex-manager's mysterious disappearance? All you need to know vkp

    What's behind actor Darshan's ex-manager's mysterious disappearance? All you need to know

    Darshan Thoogudeepa murder probe: Cops recover iron rods, ropes used to kill Renukaswamy AJR

    Darshan Thoogudeepa murder probe: Cops recover iron rods, ropes used to kill Renukaswamy

    Recent Stories

    Kuwait fire tragedy: After Kochi, IAF plane carrying mortal remains of 14 Indians reaches Delhi (WATCH) snt

    Kuwait fire tragedy: After Kochi, IAF plane carrying mortal remains of 14 Indians reaches Delhi (WATCH)

    Apple Vision Pro headset to be introduced in 9 countries; Is India in the list? gcw

    Apple Vision Pro headset to be introduced in 9 countries; Is India in the list?

    football Euro 2024: History of coveted Euro Cup trophy, who designed it, how much is it worth and more snt

    Euro 2024: History of coveted Euro Cup trophy, who designed it, how much is it worth and more

    Pawan Kalyan and Allu Family Rift: Is the Mega Family Divided? AJR

    Pawan Kalyan and Allu Family Rift: Is the Mega Family Divided?

    Kerala: IMD predicts isolated rainfall in next five days june 14 update; Check details anr

    Kerala: IMD predicts isolated rainfall in next five days; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon