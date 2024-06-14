SEXY photos: Kim Kardashian flaunts her HOT curves in latest SKIMS bikinis and swimwears; take a look

Kim Kardashian is well-known for her perfect body, but her brand Skims disclosed the bikini size she wears whenever she wants to soak up some sun. She also posted photographs on Instagram of her wearing Skims' new limited edition snakeskin print bikini.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Kim Kardashian's physical appearance has sparked speculation about cosmetic surgery. Accusations that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians actress had buttock implants reached a fever pitch, and she memorably addressed the rumours on the show in 2011. Kim was seen getting her rear x-rayed to ensure it was all-natural, but people were still sceptical.

“I’m seeing all these nonsense tabloids claiming I have butt implants-injections. Get a life! Using pics of me 15 pounds skinnier (before I had my baby) comparing to me now! I still have weight to lose,”

Kim said via X. “Anyone who has had a baby knows how hard it is to lose weight (especially the last bit of weight) & your body totally changes!”

She add, “Making fun of me pregnant & making fun of me trying to lose weight now — shame on you. I’m not perfect but I will never conform to your skinny standards sorry! Not me. And BTW I’ve lost a lot so far & I’m proud of that! Don’t give young girls a complex!”

The 43-year-old reality actress and businesswoman debuted her new swimsuit line with a series of steamy pictures captured by famed British photographer Nick Knight and styled by Carine Roitfeld.

Kim models daring black and red items in the ad, as well as SKIMS' new snake pattern, which she wears in a halter-style dress and strapless monkini.

According to a news release, Knight was brought on to "capture the collection in a style reminiscent of his classic and avant-garde fashion campaigns from the 2000s."

The shoot's tribute to this era also pays homage to Kim's renowned look when she was starting out in Hollywood alongside Paris Hilton.

Kim previously collaborated with Knight on the steamy 2013 cover of L'Officiel Hommes, when she appeared alongside then-boyfriend Kanye West, and the 2012 cover of V Magazine.

The SKIMS creator teased the new swimsuit line while on vacation with her sisters in Turks and Caicos. Kim and Khloé Kardashian, 39, relaxed on the beach in snake-print swimsuits: Kim in a triangle bikini and Khloe in a scoop-necked high-cut one-piece.

