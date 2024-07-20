SEXY photos: Disha Patani shows off cleavage in off-shoulder lehenga; check out her latest photoshoot

Bollywood actress Disha Patani radiated elegance and pzazz as she posed in a gorgeous lehenga for her recent picture session. The star of ‘Kalki 2898 star left her fans in awe with a sizzling new set of photos.



Disha Patani continues to wow with her exquisite style. Whether it's modern gym gear or casual tank tops combined with attractive loose trousers that highlight her elegance and curves, the actress demonstrates her versatility in fashion on a regular basis. Recently, the star of 'Kalki 2898 AD' wowed her admirers with a stunning new batch of images.

On Thursday, Disha Patani, who had an important role in Nag Ashwin's epic project Kalki 2898 AD, came to Instagram to share some lovely shots from her most recent photoshoot. In the images, Disha Patani looked stunning in a sleeveless bralette-style choli covered with beautiful embroidery in a mesmerising mirrored light blue tone.

The combination, which includes a similar lehenga skirt, is wonderfully matched with dazzling jewellery that lends a sense of grandeur. Her distinctive strong makeup and elegant haircut enhance the image even more, giving her the illusion of modern-day royalty.

Meanwhile, the actress, known for motivating her followers with her hard fitness routines, has made waves with her latest Instagram post. In the latest video, Disha shows off her physical skills by performing backflips with great precision. Her devotion and faultless execution have captivated audiences, making it difficult to look away. (WATCH VIDEO)

In her most recent video, Disha Patani astonished us all with her incredible display of power, stamina, and flexibility. In the video, she not only mastered the challenging backflip, but she also took it to the next level. She later executed a double backflip, representing her ongoing progress, and landed effortlessly. We're impressed, Disha! Her emotions of joy as she successfully completed the task were too adorable to ignore. Disha captioned the video, "One step at a time."

Disha Patani's final film role was in Kalki 2898 AD, which starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. Since its release on June 27, the film has grossed approximately 1000 crores globally. That is not all. Fans have already began to wait for its next chapter, which the creators have mentioned on several occasions.

Disha Patani's next film is Kanguva, which also stars Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Prakash Raj. While Kanguva is scheduled to be published on October 10 this year, the script for Kanguva Part 2 is now being developed and will go into production in late 2025 or early 2026.

