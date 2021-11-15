  • Facebook
    Rashmika Mandanna in short T-shirt dress spotted in Mumbai; check out her latest pictures

    First Published Nov 15, 2021, 2:39 PM IST
    Rashmika Mandanna rocked the casual look as she got spotted at Mumbai Airport; she was seen in a T-shirt dress with white sneakers.

    Actress Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen at the Mumbai airport as she returned to the bay to fulfil her brand commitments.

    Actress Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen at the Mumbai airport as she returned to the bay to fulfil her brand commitments. Rashmika was in Hyderabad for filming Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise. According to the source, she is shuffling between cities to get all her commitments sorted.

    Rashmika Mandanna in short T-shirt dress spotted in Mumbai; check out her latest pictures RCB

    Rashmika has been very busy throughout this year and will be till the end of this year. For her latest outing, she picked a T-shirt dress along with spotless white sneakers.

    Rashmika Mandanna in short T-shirt dress spotted in Mumbai; check out her latest pictures RCB

    Rashmika carried a statement bag from Balenciaga to accessorise her look. She kept her makeup minimal and completed her on-flight look with a white face mask.

    Rashmika Mandanna in short T-shirt dress spotted in Mumbai; check out her latest pictures RCB

    Rashmika is all set for her two big Bollywood projects to get released, one of Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and the second Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She also has a pan Indian film, Pushpa, with Telugu star Allu Arjun.

    Rashmika Mandanna in short T-shirt dress spotted in Mumbai; check out her latest pictures RCB

    In a recent interview, Rashmika talked about dating and boys. When she was a teen living in Coorg, she never found a Coorgi boy near her house. She said because the houses were very far from one another because of the coffee estate. She ever asked her parents where are all the boys had gone.

    Rashmika Mandanna in short T-shirt dress spotted in Mumbai; check out her latest pictures RCB

    Rashmika also mentioned about the hostel and boarding school lives. She said, "You know, how my dating would go? Just look at a boy, and you’re dating him. Also Read: Did Vijay Deverakonda have heartbreak? Is he referring to Rashmika Mandanna? Read Details

    Rashmika Mandanna in short T-shirt dress spotted in Mumbai; check out her latest pictures RCB

    And all your schoolmates taunt you and the boy by calling names. And you’re suddenly dating. I’d have no idea how we started dating? What? Why? I have no solutions to any of these questions.”

