    Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage: Does April 13 have anything to do with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor?

    Looks like April 13 holds special importance in Ranbir Kapoor’s life. Could it be because of his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor? Was there a special reason why Ranbir and Alia Bhatt wanted to begin their wedding functions on this particular date? Continue reading to find out the details.

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt marriage Does April 13 have anything to do with Rishi Kapoor Neetu Kapoor drb
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 4:37 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s marriage celebrations have begun on Wednesday. The first function that was reportedly held, was a special ‘pitr-puja’ which was performed to seek the blessings of the elders of the family who are no more. This is being followed by a small Mehendi function for Alia wherein only the bride-to-be is getting the henna applied on her hands while the others would get it done on Thursday. While the functions are underway, social media is abuzz with commonality between Ranbir’s parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, and his and Alia’s wedding functions beginning on April 13.

    One paparazzo highlighted that 43 years ago on this very day in 1979, April 13, Ranbir Kapoor’s parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, got engaged. He also shared a black and white image of Rishi and Neetu alongside a picture of Ranbir and Alia Bhatt.

    ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage: Neetu, Riddhima, Kareena, Karishma, Kapoor clan arrives at 'Vastu'

    This interesting observation by the paparazzo has got many people thinking whether Ranbir Kapoor purposely wanted his and Alia Bhatt’s wedding functions to begin from this date or not. This isn’t the only commonality between them. In fact, if reports are to be believed, Ranbir and Alia will be tying the knot at RK House, the same place where Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor got married.

    ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Karan Johar wishes the couple for ‘new beginning and more’

    Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Pali Hill residence ‘Vastu’, in Bandra, is swarmed with their family and close friends. Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, brother-in-law Bharat Sahni, niece Samara Sahni and cousins Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Armaan Jain have all arrived at the venue for the function. Mukesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt were also seen arriving in traditional attires at the Vastu.

