    What is Rajamouli afraid of? Baahubali director expresses fear about handling THIS- read on

    Renowned director SS Rajamouli, known for his epic films like Baahubali and RRR, has expressed fear and uncertainty about his dream project, Mahabharata. He questions his ability to handle the massive scale and complexity of the epic, stating that it might require a decade of preparation and could potentially span ten parts.

    article_image1
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 12:12 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

    rajamouli

    SS Rajamouli, the director who took the Telugu film industry to the next level with the movie Baahubali. With that film, he gave Telugu cinema a taste of pan-India business. Similarly, with RRR, Rajamouli rose to an unattainable height by taking it to the Oscars.

    article_image2

    Every director has a dream project. They always hope to make a film with a certain story. Star director SS Rajamouli also has a dream project. That is the Indian epic 'Mahabharata'. He has mentioned on several occasions that he will make that film someday. Recently, he clarified the same thing once again. Not only that, he opined that if he makes 'Mahabharata', it might be in ten parts.

    article_image3

    However, he clarified in the meantime that he is a bit scared about that project. Speaking, Rajamouli said... I have said many times that it is my ambition to do Mahabharata. When will I do it, it will take another ten years to start.

    article_image4

    All the characters in Mahabharata are something. It takes many years to do all that work. Not only that, there is also a little fear. I wonder if I can handle it. You shouldn't put stars in it.

    article_image5

    Kalki 2898 AD

    Speaking in an interview, he said... "The project has to be done on a very large scale. Indian stories should be told to the world. 'Mahabharata' is my dream project. However, it will take a long time to step into that ocean. I may make five films before that.

    article_image6

    A person who participated in a program asked Rajamouli, "You said in the past that you will make 'Mahabharata'. That wonderful spectacle aired on television as 266 episodes. If you want to take off, how many parts will you take?

    article_image7

    SS Rajamouli reveals about his dream project

    Rajamouli, who scored a blockbuster hit with 'RRR', took the fame of Telugu cinema to the 'Oscars'. Starring NTR and Ram Charan, the film grossed over Rs 1,200 crore at the box office.

