Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's arrest to stampede; controversies that rocked the blockbuster film

The release of Pushpa 2: The Rule has been overshadowed by tragic incidents and controversies. From stampedes and fatalities during screenings in Hyderabad and Rayadurgam to allegations of screen dominance, the film's journey has sparked debates and legal battles involving actor Allu Arjun

First Published Dec 13, 2024, 4:14 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

A tragic stampede occurred during a benefit show for Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre, Hyderabad, on December 4. Reports indicated Allu Arjun's unannounced appearance caused chaos, leading to the death of Revathi, a resident of Dilsukhnagar. Her family suffered injuries, with her son in critical condition. Authorities cited a lack of prior information about the actor’s arrival, leading to inadequate crowd control. Criminal charges of negligence were filed against Allu Arjun, his security team, and theatre management. Later, Allu Arjun expressed condolences online and pledged ₹25 lakh for Revathi's family and medical expenses

On December 5, Pushpa 2 screenings faced another setback at Mumbai’s Gaiety-Galaxy theatre. Fans reportedly fell sick due to a sprayed substance, resulting in a 20-minute halt. Complaints of coughing and vomiting surfaced, but police investigations found no trace of the alleged substance, and no formal complaints were filed

On December 9, a man named Harijana Madhannapp, reportedly intoxicated, was found dead after attending a matinee show in Rayadurgam. Police stated he had a history of alcohol addiction and consumed more liquor inside the theatre. Investigations under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act are ongoing

Amidst controversies, Allu Arjun sought legal relief in the Telangana High Court against the FIR related to Revathi’s death. On December 13, he was arrested under charges of voluntarily causing grievous hurt and joint criminal liability. The actor’s legal team alleged procedural lapses, claiming no arrest memo was issued. The case is set for a hearing in the High Court later that day

