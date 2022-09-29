Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Naane Varuven LEAKED: Dhanush’s double-action psychological thriller is on KuttyMovies, TamilBlasters and more

    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

    Naane Varuven leaked online: The much-awaited Dhanush’s psychological thriller is out on many torrent websites and Telegram groups.

    Today, September 29, Dhanush's double-action psychological thriller Naane Varuvean debuted in theatres. Some dishonest organisations captured the whole movie throughout its theatrical run and posted it online in HD Rip versions. 
     

    Selvaraghavan is the director of Naane Varuvean. The movie received many enthusiastic reviews from viewers, social media users, and web users.

    In addition, the new film was purposefully leaked on its first day of release by piracy downloading websites, including Isaimini, Tamilplay, KuttyMovies, and TamilBlasters. In 480p, 720p, and 1080p formats, Naane Varuven movie download links may also be found on Telegram groups.

    Ponniyin Selvan Part One (PS1) and Vikram Vedha (Hindi) are two impending major releases Naane Varuvean is progressively edging out at the box office. After ten years, Selvaraghavan and Dhanush have reunited. Also Read: NAANE VARUVEN: 7 REASONS TO WATCH DHANUSH, SELVARAGHAVAN'S PSYCHOLOGICAL THRILLER

    How to Watch Dhanush's Naane Varuvean Online?
    The producers have not yet disclosed the release date and official streaming service for the Naane Varuvean movie. After a few weeks of theatrical release, new movies have their internet debut.  Also Read: Naane Varuven Review: Is Dhanush's psychological thriller worth your time and money?

    First Review of Naane Varuvean: Umair Sandhu, a well-known social media user associated with the foreign censor board, has added to this by posting his critique of Naane Varuvean to his tales. It states: "I gave ⭐️⭐️⭐️ #PS1 to your film ! That’s enough ok !! Don’t be jealous of #Dhanush #NaaneVaruvean 🔥"

    (Disclaimer: Asianet News does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)

     

     

