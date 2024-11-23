Mohini Dey makes FIRST comment on being blamed for AR Rahman, Saira Banu divorce

AR Rahman’s separation from Saira Banu after 29 years of marriage has shocked fans, coinciding with bassist Mohini Dey announcing her split from husband Mark Hurtzuch. Speculations linking the two events surfaced online, prompting Mohini to address these baseless rumors. AR Rahman's son  Ameen to addressed these speculations separately

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 11:23 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

Music maestro AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation after 29 years of marriage, leaving fans surprised. The news coincided with bassist Mohini Dey revealing her separation from her husband, Mark Hurtzuch, leading netizens to speculate a connection between the two events

article_image2

Mohini Dey

Mohini Dey responded to the rumors through an Instagram story, urging people to respect her privacy. She explained that she had turned down multiple interview requests, stating that she didn’t want to waste her energy on baseless speculations. She emphasized the importance of focusing on her well-being rather than addressing unsubstantiated claims

article_image3

Mohini Dey

AR Rahman’s son, Ameen, dismissed the rumors as false in an Instagram post. He highlighted his father’s legacy, praising his values and the respect he had garnered. Ameen urged people to refrain from spreading misinformation and emphasized the need to uphold Rahman’s dignity and contributions to music and society

article_image4

Mohini Dey

