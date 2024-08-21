Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolkata Horror: Ex- TMC MP, actor Mimi Chakraborty receives rape threat after sharing post on doctor's case

    Mimi Chakraborty, former Trinamool Congress MP and actor, revealed on August 20 that she has been facing lewd messages and rape threats after posting about the Kolkata rape-murder case. This disturbing situation highlights the challenges faced by women who voice their concerns about gender-based violence. Despite the threats, Mimi remains committed to seeking justice and raising awareness on the issue

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 10:05 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 10:05 AM IST

    Mimi Chakraborty

    On August 20, Mimi Chakraborty, former Trinamool Congress MP, disclosed that she has been receiving rape threats and obscene messages after sharing posts protesting the Kolkata rape-murder case. The threats have sparked outrage, highlighting the pervasive issue of online harassment against women, especially those who speak out against gender-based violence. Despite the intimidation, Mimi continues to advocate for justice and the protection of women's rights

    article_image2

    Mimi Chakraborty

    Online Harassment After Protests

    Mimi Chakraborty, a former Trinamool Congress MP and renowned actor, revealed that she has been inundated with rape threats and lewd messages following her protest posts about the Kolkata rape-murder case. The harassment began after she expressed her outrage over the brutal incident, showcasing the severe backlash women face when they take a stand against gender-based violence

    article_image3

    Mimi Chakraborty

    Social Media Backlash

    The threats against Mimi Chakraborty underscore the toxic environment that exists on social media, where women, particularly those in the public eye, are often targeted for speaking out. Mimi shared screenshots of the vile messages, tagging Kolkata Police's cyber cell in an attempt to seek justice and bring attention to the growing issue of online harassment against women

    article_image4

    Mimi Chakraborty

    Calling Out Hypocrisy

    In her response to the threats, Mimi Chakraborty pointed out the hypocrisy of those who claim to support women's rights while simultaneously engaging in or excusing such vile behavior. She questioned the kind of upbringing and education that normalizes rape threats, highlighting the urgent need for societal change and stricter enforcement of laws against online harassment

    article_image5

    Mimi Chakraborty

    Public Protest Participation

    Beyond her online activism, Mimi Chakraborty also took part in a physical protest against the Kolkata rape-murder case. She joined other actors, including Riddhi Sen, Arindam Sil, and Madhumita Sarcar, in demanding justice for the victim. The protest, held on August 14, was a powerful statement of solidarity and resistance against the pervasive violence women face

    article_image6

    Mimi Chakraborty

    Role as a Public Figure

    Mimi Chakraborty, who served as a Member of Parliament from Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency from 2019 to 2024, has long been an advocate for women's rights. Her involvement in this protest and subsequent harassment shines a light on the double-edged sword faced by women in the public eye, who are often targeted more viciously for their outspokenness on sensitive issues

    article_image7

    Mimi Chakraborty

    Importance of Cyber Security

    The actor's decision to tag Kolkata Police’s cyber cell department in her post highlights the critical role of law enforcement in addressing online harassment. Cybersecurity and stringent measures against online abuse are essential in protecting individuals, especially women, from such vile attacks, and ensuring that justice is served swiftly to deter future offenses

