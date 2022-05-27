Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala State Film Awards: Take a look at Revathy's awards she won so far

    First Published May 27, 2022, 5:27 PM IST

    The much-awaited 52nd Kerala State Film Awards are being announced today. Minister for Culture, Saji Cherian, will be announcing the list of winners while the jury is being headed by Bollywood filmmaker and screenwriter Saeed Akhtar Mirza.

    The 52nd Kerala State Film Awards are being announced by the Minister of Culture Saji Cherian. For this year’s state awards, a total of 142 films were submitted, of which 45 have reportedly made it to the finale round. Amidst this, veteran actor Revathy Asha along with Nimisha Sajayan made it to the final round of the Best Actress category in the Kerala State Film Awards. The award, however, was bagged by Revathy. Meanwhile, take a look at the previous prestigious awards that Revathy has won so far.

    Image: Facebook

    Veteran actor Revathy’s performance in the film ‘Bhoothakaalam’ where she plays a mother in the horror thriller, has moved the jury members. At the same time, the current favourite Malayalam actress,  Nimisha Sajayan’s performances in films such as Mahesh Narayan’s ‘Malik’ and Martin Prakat’s ‘Nayattu’ dazzled the panel as well! However, the ultimate winner in the category is Revathy who has been adjudged as the Best Actress.

    ALSO READ: KERALA STATE FILM AWARDS WINNERS LIST: BEST FILM AAVASA VYUHA TO REVATHY TO BIJU MENON, JOJU GEORGE AND MORE

    Image: Facebook

    Veteran actor Revathy is a National Award winner. In the year 1992, the actress won the prestigious award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the Tamil film ‘Thevar Magan’. Apart from this, she also won a National Film Award for Best Feature Film in English for her directorial ‘Mitr, My Friend’ which starred Shobana in the lead role.

    Revathy took home another National Award for Best Non-Feature Film for her directorial ‘Red Building where the Sun Sets’. The film was based on Family Welfare.

    Meanwhile, actress Nimisha Sajayan, who was competing in the race with Revathy, is a bright shining star in the Malayalam cinema. She has also won the Kerala State Film Award in the past. It was in the year 2018 when she was adjudged as the Best Actress for her films ‘Oru Kuprasidha Payyan’, and ‘Chola’. This was a year after she made her debut.

