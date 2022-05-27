Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022: All about ‘Best Director’ Dileesh Pothan

    First Published May 27, 2022, 6:05 PM IST

    From his personal life to his best films including ‘Joji’, here is everything you need to know about Malayalam filmmaker Dileesh Pothan who won the Kerala State Film Awards 2022 for Best Director.

    Image: Dileesh Pothan/Instagram

    Dileesh Pothan is one of the path-breaking filmmakers of Indian cinema. The multi-talented director, who won the ‘Best Director’ award for ‘Juji’ in the 52nd Kerala State Film Awards 2022 on Friday, is also a producer and actor from the Malayalam film industry. While the filmmaker is rejoicing in his win as the Best Director, here are a few things you need to know about Dileesh that include details of his personal as well as professional life. Also, we have also listed a few movie suggestions from some of the best films that he has helmed in the recent few years. It was in the year 2010 when Dileesh Pothan began his career in the Malayalam film industry. His cinema journey began with ‘9 KK Road’, wherein he worked as an associated director.

    Image: Dileesh Pothan/Instagram

    However, it was after ‘9 KK Road’ that Dileesh Pothan started working as an assistant director. He went on to assist producer-director Aashiq Abu with at least five films. And it was also one of Abu’s films that marked the acting debut of Dileesh.

    ALSO READ: Kerala State Film Awards: Take a look at Revathy’s awards she won so far

    Image: Dileesh Pothan/Instagram

    Dileesh Pothan made his acting debut with Ashiq Abu’s film ‘Salt N’ Pepper’. From this film released in the year 2011, Dileesh went on to act in at least 44 films in the Malayalam cinema.

    Image: Dileesh Pothan/Instagram

    Now that Dileesh Pothan had made his acting debut also, it was time for him to become a full-fledged filmmaker. He went on to direct Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil in the 2016 comedy-drama ‘Maheshinte Prathikaaram’. The film received exceptional praises from the audience as well as the critics, and its magic was turned into amazing box office numbers as well. This movie also bagged him a National Award in the ‘Best Feature film in Malayalam’ category at the 64th National Film Awards.

    Image: Dileesh Pothan/Instagram

    Some of the best films helmed by Dileesh Pothan include his recent release ‘Joji’, ‘Maheshinte Prathikaaram’ and ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum’.  At the same time, he ventured into production with 2019’s blockbuster cult-film ‘Kumbalangi Nights’. Later his second production came with ‘Thankam’ that starred Fahad Faasil, Joju George and Dilees himself.

