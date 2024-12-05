Keerthy Suresh beauty secret OUT: Actress follow these 5 tips to get a glowing skin

Keerthy Suresh, a stunning South Indian actress, shares her beauty secrets for radiant skin. Read on to discover her tips.

Keerthy Suresh always looks flawless. Whether it's in films, candid photos, or red carpet events, her beauty shines. Fans are eager to know her skincare secrets. Are you?

Hydration is key for Keerthy Suresh. She prioritizes drinking enough water to keep her skin nourished and looking fresh.

Keerthy follows a strict CTM (Cleansing, Toning, Moisturizing) routine to prevent acne and maintain clear skin.

Keerthy is a firm believer that genuine beauty originates from inside, and she does yoga on a daily basis towards this end.

On the other hand, Keerthy is more interested in natural skin care products than she is in ones that include chemicals.

Keerthy chooses to use BB cream rather than foundation in order to get a natural and non-cakey appearance.

