Keerthy Suresh beauty secret OUT: Actress follow these 5 tips to get a glowing skin

Keerthy Suresh, a stunning South Indian actress, shares her beauty secrets for radiant skin. Read on to discover her tips.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 12:36 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

Keerthy Suresh always looks flawless. Whether it's in films, candid photos, or red carpet events, her beauty shines. Fans are eager to know her skincare secrets. Are you?

article_image2

Hydration is key for Keerthy Suresh. She prioritizes drinking enough water to keep her skin nourished and looking fresh.

article_image3

Keerthy follows a strict CTM (Cleansing, Toning, Moisturizing) routine to prevent acne and maintain clear skin. 

article_image4

Keerthy is a firm believer that genuine beauty originates from inside, and she does yoga on a daily basis towards this end.

article_image5

On the other hand, Keerthy is more interested in natural skin care products than she is in ones that include chemicals.

article_image6

Keerthy chooses to use BB cream rather than foundation in order to get a natural and non-cakey appearance.

