Kareena Kapoor gave birth to a baby boy; Taimur Ali Khan is a Big Brother now
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, February 21
Bollywood superstars Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, February 21. The actress was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday night.
Kareena and Saif are already parents to 4-year-old Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena was admitted to the hospital, and her sister Karisma Kapoor, mother Babita Kapoor had paid the visit.
Saif Ali Khan took paternity leave for the child. Ever since Sara Ali Khan's birth, he has been taking paternity leave to spend quality time with the newborn.
Wishes are pouring from friends and fan fraternity for the couple and the newborn.
Kareena Kapoor shared many pictures from her pregnancy time on Instagram; she also worked back-to-back shooting for brands, and her show What Women Want.