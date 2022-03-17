ISIS attack victim is chief guest at Kerala film festival 2022

Despite losing both her legs in an ISIS attack, Lisa Calan -- a young Kurdish director who was born and raised in Turkey -- overcame her disability through her creativity.

This year's International Film Festival of Kerala had a special guest -- a living example of the brutality of the Islamic State. Despite losing both her legs in an ISIS attack, Lisa Calan -- a young Kurdish director who was born and raised in Turkey -- overcame her disability through her creativity. Lisa will be honoured with the 'Spirit of Cinema Award' worth Rs 5 at the 26th Kerala International Film Festival. This is the first time such an award has been instituted at IIFK. Lisa will be arriving in Thiruvananthapuram on March 18 morning when the film festival begins. Lisa's life is more cinematic than any film being screened at the festival. Also Read: The Kashmir Files: The 7 exoduses of Kashmiri Pandits

lisa calan

Born into a Kurdish community in Turkey, Lisa has been fighting for her people through art. Lisa fell victim to ISIS while working as a director, editor, screenwriter and actor in various fields of film technology and creativity. By then, the film 'Language of the Mountains', directed and scripted by Lisa, had been released. She also acted in the art direction 'Guptam'. Lisa also co-directed the film 'Nusaibin's Color' and was the editor of the short film 'The Voice of the Street'. ISIS attack On June 5, 2015, Lisa lost both her legs in an attack carried out by ISIS suicide bombers during a massive rally of the Kurdish party, the HDP, two days before local elections in Turkey. It was a continuation of the ongoing ISIS attacks on HDP offices and sympathizers in the eyes of Turkish President Erdogan. Five people were killed instantly in a suicide bombing during a rally. More than 100 people were seriously injured. Lisa's legs were shattered when a series of lethal bombs filled with steel pellets exploded. By the time she reached the hospital, she had lost a lot of blood.

lisa calan

Treatment A crowdfunding initiative launched by friends around the world for her treatment helped her undergo nine surgeries in Turkey and Germany, but her legs did not heal. An Iraqi doctor, Munjed al-Mudaris, who had escaped from Saddam Hussein's torture and come to Australia as a refuge, added titanium implants in Lisa's legs at a hospital in Australia. Lisa now lives on those prosthetic legs. Meanwhile, Lisa filed a lawsuit against the Turkish government seeking compensation. The government agreed to pay 1.6 million Lira in compensation, but Lisa refused, saying it would not even cover the cost of treatment. That case is still going on. Meanwhile, Lisa returned to the world of cinema with her prosthetic legs. Lisa's film, 'Language of the Mountains', has been screened at various film festivals around the world. The politics of ISIS attack Kurdish groups say the attack on a Kurdish party rally is an example of a secret relationship between the Turkish government and ISIS. According to documents, ISIS has been attacking the Kurds in retaliation for the Erdogan government's secret assistance to ISIS terrorists.

lisa calan