Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISIS attack victim is chief guest at Kerala film festival 2022

    First Published Mar 17, 2022, 3:56 PM IST

    Despite losing both her legs in an ISIS attack, Lisa Calan -- a young Kurdish director who was born and raised in Turkey -- overcame her disability through her creativity. 

    This year's International Film Festival of Kerala had a special guest -- a living example of the brutality of the Islamic State. Despite losing both her legs in an ISIS attack, Lisa Calan -- a young Kurdish director who was born and raised in Turkey -- overcame her disability through her creativity. 

    Lisa will be honoured with the 'Spirit of Cinema Award' worth Rs 5 at the 26th Kerala International Film Festival. This is the first time such an award has been instituted at IIFK. Lisa will be arriving in Thiruvananthapuram on March 18 morning when the film festival begins. 

    Lisa's life is more cinematic than any film being screened at the festival.

    Also Read: The Kashmir Files: The 7 exoduses of Kashmiri Pandits

    lisa calan

    Born into a Kurdish community in Turkey, Lisa has been fighting for her people through art. Lisa fell victim to ISIS while working as a director, editor, screenwriter and actor in various fields of film technology and creativity.

    By then, the film 'Language of the Mountains', directed and scripted by Lisa, had been released. She also acted in the art direction 'Guptam'. Lisa also co-directed the film 'Nusaibin's Color' and was the editor of the short film 'The Voice of the Street'. 

    ISIS attack

    On June 5, 2015, Lisa lost both her legs in an attack carried out by ISIS suicide bombers during a massive rally of the Kurdish party, the HDP, two days before local elections in Turkey. It was a continuation of the ongoing ISIS attacks on HDP offices and sympathizers in the eyes of Turkish President Erdogan. 

    Five people were killed instantly in a suicide bombing during a rally. More than 100 people were seriously injured. Lisa's legs were shattered when a series of lethal bombs filled with steel pellets exploded. By the time she reached the hospital, she had lost a lot of blood. 

    lisa calan

    Treatment

    A crowdfunding initiative launched by friends around the world for her treatment helped her undergo nine surgeries in Turkey and Germany, but her legs did not heal. An Iraqi doctor, Munjed al-Mudaris, who had escaped from Saddam Hussein's torture and come to Australia as a refuge, added titanium implants in Lisa's legs at a hospital in Australia. Lisa now lives on those prosthetic legs. 

    Meanwhile, Lisa filed a lawsuit against the Turkish government seeking compensation. The government agreed to pay 1.6 million Lira in compensation, but Lisa refused, saying it would not even cover the cost of treatment. That case is still going on. Meanwhile, Lisa returned to the world of cinema with her prosthetic legs. Lisa's film, 'Language of the Mountains', has been screened at various film festivals around the world. 

    The politics of ISIS attack

    Kurdish groups say the attack on a Kurdish party rally is an example of a secret relationship between the Turkish government and ISIS. According to documents, ISIS has been attacking the Kurds in retaliation for the Erdogan government's secret assistance to ISIS terrorists. 

    lisa calan

    Meanwhile, Lisa got a job in the cultural department under the law that provides employment to victims of terrorism, but she was soon dismissed on legal grounds. 

    Respect for Kerala

    Lisa is the first recipient of the IFFK's Spirit of Cinema award. The film 'Language of the Mountains' directed by Lisa is being screened at IFFK. There will also be a face-to-face event with Lisa on March 20 at 2.30 pm at the Tagore Theater where Asianet News Online columnist and author Harita Savitri is hosting a face-to-face meeting with Lisa.

    Lisa Challan will release Haritha Savitri's first novel 'Sin' published by Mathrubhumi Books at the event. The theme of the novel is the life and survival of the Kurdish people. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sharmaji Namkeen trailer Rishi Kapoor screen presence will leave you teary eyed watch drb

    Sharmaji Namkeen trailer: Rishi Kapoor’s screen presence will leave you teary-eyed; watch

    Actress assault case: No relief for Malayalam actor Dileep

    Actress assault case: No relief for Malayalam actor Dileep

    James Twitter Review Fans call Puneeth Rajkumars last film his careers best performance drb

    James Twitter Review: Fans call Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film his career's best performance

    Holi 2022: 11 songs that will make your festival more joyful RCB

    Holi 2022: 11 songs that will make your festival more joyful

    James actress Priya Anand remembers time spent with Puneeth Rajkumar drb

    James actress Priya Anand remembers time spent with Puneeth Rajkumar

    Recent Stories

    Tear down new Russian Wall in Europe: Zelenskyy urges Germany-dnm

    Tear down new Russian ‘Wall’ in Europe: Zelenskyy urges Germany

    Sharmaji Namkeen trailer Rishi Kapoor screen presence will leave you teary eyed watch drb

    Sharmaji Namkeen trailer: Rishi Kapoor’s screen presence will leave you teary-eyed; watch

    Congress Vs Congress siddaramaiah defends Sonia Gandhi Kapil Sibal Sidhu

    Congress Vs Congress: 'Detractors should not forget...'

    GATE Result 2022 announced: Top IITs and NITs which grant admission-dnm

    GATE Result 2022 announced: Top IITs and NITs which grant admission

    Russian tennis ace Sharapova and F1 legend Schumacher booked for fraud in Gurugram; here's why snt

    Russian tennis ace Sharapova and F1 legend Schumacher booked for fraud in Gurugram; here's why

    Recent Videos

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice ycb

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Frustrated with semi-final loss says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando snt

    ISL 2021-22: Frustrated with semi-final loss, says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Want our fans to be there for final says Hyderabad FC coach Marquez snt

    ISL 2021-22: Want our fans to be there for final, says Hyderabad FC's coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Match Highlights SF2 2nd Leg Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters snt

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (SF2 2nd Leg): Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle snt

    ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle

    Video Icon